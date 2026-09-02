Texans chase a breakthrough in year 25 as pressure mounts on quarterback C.J. Stroud

HOUSTON TEXANS (13-6)

Expectations

The Texans enter their 25th season as favorites to reclaim the AFC South title under coach DeMeco Ryans after finishing second last season and making the playoffs as a wild-card team. As they prepare to celebrate this milestone season, they hope this is the one during which they finally get over the hump and reach their first AFC championship game and possibly the Super Bowl after losing in the divisional round in each of the past three years. Pressure is on quarterback C.J. Stroud after he threw a career-high four interceptions in a divisional loss to New England. The Texans exercised the fifth-year option on Stroud’s rookie contract in April that locked him in through the 2027 season, but have yet to sign the 24-year-old to an extension — raising questions about his long-term future in Houston. The offense got a boost this offseason with a trade with Detroit for running back David Montgomery and general manager Nick Caserio made several moves to upgrade the offensive line. While the offense should be improved, expect this team to rely heavily on its elite defense that is looking to build on its dominant performance from last season.

New faces

Montgomery, WR Kayshon Boutte, DE Jadeveon Clowney, S Reed Blankenship, OG Wyatt Teller, OT Braden Smith, C Keylan Rutledge, DT Kayden McDonald, TE Marlin Klein.

Key losses

OT Tytus Howard, RB Joe Mixon, RB Nick Chubb, WR Christian Kirk, C Juice Scruggs, S Jaylen Reed.

Strengths

Houston’s defense should again be the strength of the team after leading the NFL in yards allowed (277.2) and ranking second in points (17.4) last season. The group is led by star defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension this offseason that made him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Also returning is veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter after he and Anderson combined for 27 sacks last year. The already fearsome pass rush got a boost with the return of Jadeveon Clowney, who spent his first five seasons in Houston after being selected first overall in 2014. Though Houston’s pass rush leads the defense, the rest of the unit is also strong and features depth at linebacker and an elite secondary led by two-time All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley.

Weaknesses

As has been the case for most of the team’s history, the offensive line continues to be a weakness of the team. The unit struggled in both run and pass blocking last season, causing Caserio to prioritize upgrading the group in the offseason. The Texans added Teller and Smith in free agency and selected Rutledge in the first round to play with left tackle Aireontae Ersery, who should be improved in Year 2. They have looked good in limited preseason work, but their ability to gel quickly will be key to Houston’s success this season.

Camp development

The offense was dealt a major blow before the second preseason game when No. 2 receiver Jayden Higgins tore an ACL in a joint practice with the Raiders. Higgins, who was expected to start alongside star Nico Collins, had 41 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last year. The injury left Houston scrambling to fill the spot before acquiring Kayshon Boutte from New England in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed on Aug. 24. Boutte, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, had 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Patriots had a logjam at the position after trading for receiver A.J. Brown in June and signing Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract in March. The Texans also hope that receiver Tank Dell can contribute at some point this season after he missed all last season recovering from a gruesome knee injury he suffered in Dec. 2024. But his return will have to wait a bit longer after he was placed on injured reserve to start the season, keeping him out at least the first four games.

Fantasy player to watch

Collins is always a good bet for any fantasy team, but his value could be even higher in the wake of the injury to Higgins. The two-time Pro Bowl pick has three straight 1,000-yard seasons, capped by 1,117 yards and six touchdowns last year in 15 games. The 27-year-old receiver has averaged 15 yards a catch in his five-year career.

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