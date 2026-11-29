HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after being poked in the eye by an offensive lineman in the first quarter.

Anderson was poked in the eye by Baltimore’s Roger Rosengarten midway through the first quarter and immediately put his hand to his eye.

He was checked out in the blue medical tent on the sideline before walking to the locker room with the training staff.

Anderson is a front-runner for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and entered Sunday leading the league with 11 ½ sacks and ranked second in tackles for loss with 17.

He was ruled out of the game just after halftime.

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