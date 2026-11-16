HOUSTON (AP) — Of all the problems the Houston Texans have had this season, the most glaring has been their inability to finish close games.

That was evident again on Sunday when they led by four late in the fourth quarter before the Browns scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to get the 27-24 victory and drop Houston to 1-5 in one-score games this season.

This loss was perhaps the worst one considering that they led 17-0 after a fabulous start before allowing the Browns to score the next 20 points to take the lead entering the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t good offensively coming out in the second half,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We started really fast, but they applied pressure on us — a ton of pressure there in the second half and we didn’t make plays in the second half.”

The loss drops Houston to 3-6 and further diminishes the team’s chances of making the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

“To me, everyone is one you have to have,” Ryans said. “That’s how I look at it and right now it wasn’t good enough. Credit to the Browns, they found a way to win it.”

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was disappointed that the offense couldn’t build on its strong start and struggled after halftime. He threw for 190 yards in the first two quarters, but was just 5 of 19 for 21 yards after the break.

“They’ve come back on a lot of teams this season and won a lot of games with two-minute drives,” Stroud said of the Browns. “We knew what it was. We were just dead. We’ve got to find a way to execute and create more energy on the sideline and keep things going.”

But it wasn’t only the offense that struggled after halftime. The defense once again was unable to get a stop to secure a win.

The Browns needed just three plays to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run by Quinshon Judkins. That drive was helped by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Kamari Lassiter for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

“We didn’t do a great job there of playing clean,” Ryans said. “Way too many penalties there late in the game; didn’t execute properly.”

What’s working

Nothing was working in the second half for the Texans on Sunday. But if Stroud and the offense can find a way to build off their success in the first half against the Browns, Houston should get back on track this week.

Stroud ranks sixth in the NFL with 2,462 yards passing and his 19 TD passes are tied for seventh.

Ryans was impressed with Stroud's performance on Sunday despite the second-half struggles.

“He was under a lot of pressure,” Ryans said. “He didn’t take a lot of sacks, so I’m still happy with how he played, happy with the decisions that he was able to make.”

What needs help

Plenty of things to pick from here, but the one that stands out the most is the excessive number of penalties the Texans get week after week. Houston was flagged 13 times for 112 yards — both season highs — in Sunday’s loss.

The situation was particularly bad late with seven penalties coming in the fourth quarter and four in the last two minutes.

The Texans have been called for 656 yards of penalties this season, which is the third most in the NFL.

Stock up

WR Nico Collins had a season-high nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. It was the second-most yards he’s had this season and came after he was limited to 61 yards combined in his previous two games.

Stock down

Lassiter’s penalty on Cleveland’s game-winning drive was a killer for the Texans as they tried to limit the Browns to a field goal and hold on for the win.

“I was going for the ball, then the ball had touched his hands,” Lassiter said. “I don’t even think that it was intended to even hit him. I didn’t see him. I’m seeing strictly the ball. My sole focus was the football.”

Injuries

RB David Montgomery is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a groin injury this week and Ryans said backup Woody Marks won’t be available after sustaining a concussion on Sunday. That leaves third-stringer Emari Demercado as Houston’s starter after he was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys late last month. … DE Danielle Hunter missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and it’s unclear if he’ll return this week. … WR Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t play against Cleveland because of a hamstring injury.

Key number

18% — The Texans have just an 18% chance to make the playoffs according to NFL NexGen Stats.

Next steps

Houston doesn’t have time to wallow in this tough loss with an AFC South matchup against Indianapolis coming on Thursday night. The Texans will try to get their first home win of the season after going 0-4 in Houston this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL