COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A year ago, the undefeated Texas A&M Aggies needed a win over Texas in the regular-season finale to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game.

The Aggies left Austin with a 27-17 loss and missed the chance to make the title game for the first time in program history.

This year it’s the fifth-ranked Longhorns who have a shot to reach the conference championship game and are heading for the College Football Playoff . They’ll need some help — they have to beat their archrival on Friday night for a fourth straight time to have a chance to face top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 5.

“They just want to beat us and hurt our game, what we are trying to do this season,” Texas defensive lineman Lance Jackson said. “Last year we wanted to beat them because they could have gone to the SEC championship, so our goal was to beat them and hurt what they had going on and vice versa this year, they are trying to beat us and hurt what we have going on.”

That is virtually all the Aggies have left to play for as they wrap up a miserable season a year after reaching the CFP for the first time. Texas A&M enters the game having lost four in a row and with only four wins, Friday will be the team’s final game regardless of the outcome.

“Nothing’s going to erase what has happened,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “Nothing is going to change the results and the need to show massive improvement and fix where we’re at right now. But not everybody gets this opportunity to play a game this meaningful when you’ve had the season that we’ve had.”

Added Jackson: “We know they don’t get to play in a bowl game this year, so this is like their bowl game.”

This is one of the most storied rivalries in college football, dating back to 1894. Friday will be the 121st meeting in the series and the third since it was renewed in 2024 after a hiatus of more than a decade.

The Longhorns lead the series 78-37-5. Texas A&M hasn’t beaten Texas at home since a 38-30 win on Nov. 23, 2007.

It’s a game that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said is one that “divides households.”

“I’m not naive that emotions are going to run high,” Sarkisian said. “Out of respect for the rivalry, I think we need to acknowledge it and not act as if it’s not a rivalry, because it is one. Why would we act like it’s not when it is? OK, now how do we want to handle the rivalry and what’s our approach?”

The Aggies are big underdogs on every betting platform. But Elko hopes that the atmosphere and the rivalry will help his team end the season on a high note.

“Not every 4-7 team in America gets that opportunity, and so that is an opportunity that we have to take advantage of,” he said. “That’s an opportunity that we have to appreciate. And we’ve got to do everything we can this week to go out and give ourselves the best chance to win this football game.”

Title game path

The Longhorns must beat the Aggies to stay in contention for the SEC title game, but they’ll also need some help to clinch a spot.

They’ll get in if they win and No. 6 Alabama loses to Auburn or seventh-ranked Tennessee loses at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

They could also reach the game with a victory even if Alabama and Tennessee win if Mississippi State or LSU lose.

QB 1?

Elko benched veteran quarterback Marcel Reed for sophomore Brady Hart after weeks of struggles by Reed. But the change didn’t do anything to improve the offense in a 28-7 loss at Oklahoma .

Hart was just 8 of 20 for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Elko wouldn’t divulge who would start against the Longhorns, saying only that they’ll go with “whoever we think gives us the best chance to win Friday night.”

Sarkisian said he expects both quarterbacks to play and that they’ll prepare for both.

Defending Arch

Elko knows the Aggies will have their hands full dealing with Texas quarterback Arch Manning on Friday. He threw two touchdown passes without an interception in a rout of Arkansas last week after tossing a season-high three interceptions two weeks ago as the Longhorns barely escaped with a 22-21 win at LSU .

“When you watch him, his arm talent, his accuracy, the things that he has done, he probably deserves even more stats and yards than have been there,” Elko said. “He’s had some really unfortunate things happen to him that have cost him some big explosive plays at times. Obviously, he lives under such a microscope, probably never gets judged fairly, but I think he’s an extremely talented quarterback and certainly one of the best in the country, there’s no doubt about it.”

Although the Aggies have struggled in most every area this season, their pass defense has been one of the bright spots. They rank 30th in the nation by allowing 190.4 yards passing a game.

AP freelancer Mark Rosner in Austin contributed to this report.

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