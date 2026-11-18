State environmental regulators have resumed reviewing data center permits, bringing an end to an earlier directive from Gov. Greg Abbott ordering a pause on permit approvals related to data center projects .

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality received notice on Friday from Abbott’s office that officials at the state’s electric grid had completed gathering information on potential community impacts from data centers — one of multiple issues Abbott asked grid officials and electricity regulators to evaluate.

“The agency has resumed its normal permit review process and will evaluate applications under all applicable state and federal laws and regulations,” TCEQ spokesperson Laura Lopez said in a written statement.

In August , Abbott had called on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and electricity regulators to audit all data centers trying to connect to the grid, as well as gather information about tax incentives, power use, water use and potential neighborhood impacts. Abbott at that time paused approval of any grid interconnections for data centers while the audit was completed.

In his Sept. 21 letter to TCEQ calling for the environmental permitting pause, Abbott said the agency needed to wait until ERCOT “completes its review.”

Environmental advocates at Public Citizen, responding to the news of the resumed permits, called on TCEQ commissioners to resign.

“The TCEQ is asserting that ERCOT has concluded its assessment of the community impacts of data centers, and without sharing those results with communities or detailing how the TCEQ will incorporate the findings into permitting decisions, agency leadership has begun unilaterally issuing data center permits,” said Kathryn Guerra, the TCEQ watchdog campaign director for Public Citizen, in a statement.

Intense opposition to data centers had been growing all year in communities across the state, where Democrats and Republicans alike fought projects they worried would destabilize the electric grid, lead to more pollution from new gas-fueled power generators and guzzle up water in a state with serious drought concerns.

TCEQ handles permits related to air pollution at facilities and stormwater runoff on construction sites. The agency faced criticism in October from Public Citizen and FracTracker Alliance. The groups noticed that some data center-related construction permits were being cleared anyway — counter to Abbott’s order.

TCEQ said it suspended the permits and then it shut down its entire automated electronic filing system and required physical applications be submitted for staff to review.

Then in a staggering upset on Nov. 3, Abbott lost his reelection to Democrat Gina Hinojosa , who on the campaign trail vowed to keep data center approvals paused until legislators pass new state laws.

Neither Abbott’s office nor Hinojosa’s media team on Tuesday immediately responded to a request for comment.

“Texans are tired of this political theatre,” said Sam Law, researcher at FracTracker Alliance, in a written statement shared by Public Citizen. “We need real leadership, transparency, and a true moratorium on data center development.”

ERCOT provided an update on its review of community impacts to electric regulators at the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Nov. 5. ERCOT reported receiving responses from 93% of 465 projects, which provided enough information for “a statistically meaningful analysis for the final report.”

ERCOT officials plan to report their full findings to the PUC on Dec. 10 and discuss them at the next PUC open meeting Dec. 17.

This story was originally published by The Texas Tribune and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.