The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards are almost here. Here's what to expect and how to watch

The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards are back at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, with Roselyn Sánchez hosting for a 10th time. So, what should you expect?

Producer Edgar Barrera — no stranger to leading the Latin Grammy nominations — is again in the top spot with 10 nods this year, including record, producer and songwriter of the year plus two each for song and album of the year. Many of the nominations involve his collaboration with Karol G and Carín León .

Speaking of Karol G: She ties Rosalía, Jorge Drexler and hip hop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso for the second-most nominations. They have seven each.

Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte follow with six apiece, including record, album and song of the year.

How to watch the Latin Grammy Awards

The Latin Grammys will air live on TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms starting at 8 p.m. Eastern from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. An hourlong pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will livestream the red carpet beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and APNews.

What's new and noteworthy at the Latin Grammys this year

The Latin Grammys have introduced changes this year to the best new artist category. Now, they've limited participation to artists with fewer than three albums or 25 singles released. The 11 contenders in 2026 are Delilah, FABIAN, Loulu Gilberto, Arath Herce, Macario Martínez, maye, Sofia Monroy, Kendall Peña, Dora Sanches, ARIA VEGA and Zeca Veloso.

Performers at this year's bash include Karol G, Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Jorge Drexler, Silvana Estrada, Kany García, Juanes, Carín León, Mon Laferte, Vivir Quintana, Rawayana, Rosalía, Elena Rose, Xavi, Cristian Castro, Camila Fernández, Feid, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Milo J, Niña Pastori, Reik, Sofía Reyes, Yami Safdie, The Warning, Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Bizarrap, Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Diljit Dosanjh, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel “Cucco” Peña.

Daddy Yankee, the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards' Person of the Year, will also perform. He is the first Latin urbano artist to receive the honor.

Past honorees include Raphael, the 2025 Person of the Year, Carlos Vives, the 2024 Person of the Year, as well as Juanes, Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades and more.