The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased this week, though it remains above 7% and near the 2026 high it reached last month.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. fell to 7.21% from 7.28% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Wednesday. One year ago, it was at 6.23%.

The weekly average rate has been above 7% since late September. As recently as Oct. 15, it was at 7.4%, its highest level in nearly three years.

Elevated mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing power at a time when affordability challenges continue to sideline many aspiring homeowners.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also eased this week. That average rate fell to 6.54% from 6.66% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.51%.

Rates on home loans are influenced by inflation, Federal Reserve policy and bond-market investors’ expectations for the economy, among other factors. They generally follow the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

That yield was at 4.81% at midday on the bond market Wednesday.

Mortgage rates have been marching higher overall since late February, when the U.S. war with Iran began , pushing up the price of oil and driving inflation higher .

The upward march in mortgage rates this year has weighed on home sales, deepening a national housing slump that dates back to 2022, when mortgage rates began to climb from pandemic-era lows. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes were essentially flat last year, stuck at a 30-year low. They declined last month to their slowest annual pace in more than 16 years as mortgage rates surged.

Data pointing to accelerating inflation have raised the odds that the Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate at its next meeting in December. The central bank kept rates unchanged late last month , after raising them in September.

While the Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates, its decisions to raise or lower its short-term rate are watched closely by bond investors and can ultimately influence rates on home loans.