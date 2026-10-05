The Broncos lose Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss to injuries against the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos lost both of their starting cornerbacks to injuries with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss both ruled out after getting hurt in the first half Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Receiver Pat Bryant was also hurt and taken off the field on a cart with an apparent leg injury following a catch in the third quarter.

But it was the injuries to the two cornerbacks that proved most costly for the Broncos in a 24-14 loss to the 49ers . Denver's defense led by coordinator Vance Joseph held San Francisco to three points on the first seven drives before wilting late in the heat.

The Niners scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half to seal the win.

“It makes it harder,” coach Sean Payton said. “You go 16 weeks, and that might happen once every two years. And yet, you have to be ready. Certainly, it affects Vance and what you want to call. It affects whether you’re going to be able to get into dime. Maybe you can play nickel still. But it’s going to take you out of some packages.”

Surtain went down late in the first half with a noncontact injury to his right ankle and needed to be helped to the locker room. Surtain is a two-time All-Pro and won the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Moss hurt his ribs in the first half and was unable to return, forcing Denver to use Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron as the outside cornerbacks. After holding Brock Purdy to 89 yards passing and three points in the first half, Denver allowed him to throw for 129 yards and two TDs in the second half.

“I thought the young guys stepped up and did a good job,” linebacker Alex Singleton said. “They played exactly how you want them to play when a guy goes down like that. You’ve got to have guys that are ready, and thankfully we’ve talked about that a ton and they were both ready to play football.”

Making the challenge harder for the fill-in cornerbacks was Denver's inability to get pressure on Purdy, who hasn't been sacked once in four games this season.

“I thought we rushed him pretty good,” Payton said. “He came out of the pocket when we’ve got hands in his face, he found some outlets and sometimes threw it away. But playing defensively relative to the things he does well, and he made some plays getting out and just throwing it away or finding somebody late in the progression. He’s playing well.”

Bryant got hurt late in the third quarter after being tackled following a 30-yard gain. Teammate Courtland Sutton immediately called for the trainers and Bryant left on a cart.

There was no immediate word on the severity of any of the injuries.

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