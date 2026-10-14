The Brooklyn Nets should be improved this season, but still face a long climb in a strong East

Brooklyn Nets

Last season: 20-62, missed playoffs.

COACH: Jordi Fernandez (3rd season, 46-118).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Charlotte.

DEPARTURES: C Nic Claxton, F Ziaire Williams.

ADDITIONS: F Julius Randle, F Moritz Wagner, F Joshua Jefferson, G Mikel Brown Jr., G Keon Ellis.

What to expect

Brooklyn should be better than last season, possibly even much better, but that’s a low bar to clear. The Nets’ priorities were developing their rookies and trying to get a high draft pick to add another promising young player, so it was obvious they were going to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Nets should still be the worst team in their Atlantic Division, where New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Toronto are likely playoff teams, but they can be competitive.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Plenty of teams would be happy with Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. as their starting forwards. Porter averaged a career-high 24.4 points in his first season in Brooklyn after being acquired from Denver, and Randle had 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his second straight playoff season with Minnesota before the Nets acquired him in the summer. Brooklyn also signed Wagner to add another veteran in the frontcourt.

The not-so-good: The Nets became the first NBA team to make five first-round draft picks in 2025 and it’s hard to say yet how many they hit on. None made either of the All-Rookie teams and Egor Demin, at 10.3 per game, was the only one who averaged more than 9.0 points. The Nets lost their starting center when Claxton was dealt to Chicago as part of the four-team deal that brought Randle to Brooklyn. Even if they make a decent improvement, it’s hard to find a path to playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Players to watch

The Nets loved Brown for his talent and athleticism, which is something they lacked. If the No. 6 pick delivers what they hope, knowing Porter and Randle should provide plenty of offense up front, Brooklyn should be able to take a solid step forward.

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