LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 27 years after “SpongeBob SquarePants” began airing on Nickelodeon, fans are still soaking up the enthusiastic sea sponge and his eccentric underwater neighbors.

Even the actors, writers and artists who have worked to keep the animated series fresh without losing what made audiences fall in love with it in the first place can't explain why it has lasted so long.

“It’s beyond luck. It’s not luck. It’s something crazier that we can’t really put our fingers on,” said Mr. Lawrence, who voices main antagonist Plankton and has written for the series since its earliest days. “I think most of the time I just always pinch myself and just go, I can’t believe not only that we’re working now, but that we hit on something that people are connecting with.”

“SpongeBob SquarePants,” which has a new holiday special coming out Friday, remains the No. 1 animated show on linear television in the United States, according to the latest Nielsen animation report. It has generated more than $17 billion in merchandise retail sales and racked up 353 billion minutes watched on YouTube. Memes featuring the characters are all over social media.

Who says ‘SpongeBob’ is just for kids?

Created by the late marine biologist and animator Stephen Hillenburg, the series follows SpongeBob and his eccentric underwater neighbors in Bikini Bottom, including best friend Patrick Star, perpetually irritated Squidward Tentacles, penny-pinching boss Mr. Krabs and Texas-born squirrel Sandy Cheeks.

Although it airs on a children’s television network, the writers have always approached the series as something the whole family can enjoy, executive producer Marc Ceccarelli said.

“We write what we think is funny and we keep children in mind so we don’t go places that wouldn’t be appropriate for them,” Ceccarelli said.

That approach has helped retain fans who grew up watching the show and now share it with their children.

“With ‘SpongeBob,’ people come up to us all the time and go, ‘That was my favorite show when I was 6, it was my favorite show when I was 8, 10, 16, 32, 40. And now I watch it with my kids. It’s still our favorite show,’” said Tom Kenny, who voices the titular character.

George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, said that's what makes “SpongeBob” special.

“It becomes part of each generation’s experience and is then passed on to the next,” Cheeks said.

For the actors who have spent much of their careers bringing Bikini Bottom to life, the show’s success has meant more than steady work.

“We have become like this weird family with all kinds of love, hate, and whatever,” said Carolyn Lawrence, who voices Sandy Cheeks.

Keeping ‘SpongeBob’ true to his creator

Hillenburg, who died in 2018 , created a world where talking sea creatures deal with everyday problems in increasingly ridiculous ways.

Some of Hillenburg’s decisions were surprisingly specific, including his insistence that SpongeBob should never have a defined age. He wanted the character to be independent enough to live on his own while retaining a child’s innocence.

“I think he’s so honest and because he’s innocent, I think people are attracted to him because he is basically a kid,” Hillenburg said in an interview before his death.

Longtime storyboard artist and supervising director Sherm Cohen said that vision “guides everything we do all the time.”

Kenny recalled Hillenburg telling him, “If there’s anything that doesn’t track, if there is anything that’s off-base, if there’s anything that’s out of character, you have my permission to just say, ‘I’m not saying this, I can’t say this, it’s wrong.' You know the character better than anybody.”

Clancy Brown, who voices Mr. Krabs, recalled a time that he and other actors pushed back when they felt the writing had become too edgy. “And they did listen,” Brown said.

The show's continuity is another matter

While the team is protective of SpongeBob’s personality, the same can’t be said for the show’s continuity.

Kenny thinks the growing obsession with making every detail of a fictional universe fit together can take some of the fun out of storytelling.

“There’s no canon,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We will deliberately in the writers room go, ‘Where did it say that this is canon? No, we’re doing that.' We flip it and go, 'No, it’s not. Not in this episode.’”

The internet gave the series a new audience

Clips, screenshots and exaggerated facial expressions from the show have become staples of online humor, reaching people who have never watched a full episode.

Kenny believes the timing of “SpongeBob’s” debut in 1999 helped the memes take off: “'SpongeBob' was one of the last big cultural explosions that happened before the internet took over everything.”

The franchise also expanded into movies , video games, merchandise, a Broadway musical and theme park attractions around the world.

Kenny said the show’s greatest achievement is simple.

“The thing I’m most proud of is just to be a small part of this, of this whatever it is, this pop cultural juggernaut or IP, whatever you want to call it, that’s created by a relatively small group of people,” Kenny said. “And it brings some joy to people when they need it. I don’t really need anything else out of life.”

The hourlong Christmas special “Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton” debuts Friday on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.