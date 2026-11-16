KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was the unquestionable star in Sunday's win in Atlanta, just as he is most weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet his star wouldn't have shined quite so brightly in the 35-13 romp , in which Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, if it wasn't for their rookie class, which is trending toward being one of the best in franchise history.

Emmett Johnson filled in at running back for the ailing Kenneth Walker and ran for 101 yards while catching six balls for 70 yards and two scores. Cyrus Allen had his first career touchdown catch. Left tackle Kahlil Benson again made everyone forget all about Josh Simmons, who is on injured reserve. And called up from the practice squad, Jacob De Jesus did well returning kickoffs.

Then there was the defensive side of the ball, where first-round pick Mansoor Delane had a pair of deflections, fellow defensive backs Jadon Canady and Xavier Nwankpa made some nice plays, and R Mason Thomas was getting after the quarterback.

Throw in backups Diego Pounds and Bryson Eason and the Chiefs had 10 rookies active for game day.

The Chiefs needed a roster reset after getting old in a hurry amid last year's 6-11 disappointment. And so far, not only has general manager Brett Veach's draft class hit on every pick — second-rounder Peter Woods was inactive Sunday because he was injured, and seventh-rounder Garrett Nussmeier is a developmental QB — but his undrafted rookies are making a big impact.

The Chiefs have needed them, too, amid a wave of injuries at important positions. Benson has played well in Simmons' place, Johnson starred in place of Walker and Allen has been helpful with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.

“We’re one of the youngest teams in the league and they’re getting better every week,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It’s good that the coaches keep coaching them. Got to have a little patience with them, but they’re doing a heck of a job.”

What’s working

Walker and Johnson have given the Chiefs offense some balance this season, forcing defenses to abandon the deep shell coverages that had held Mahomes in check most of the past two seasons. On Sunday, he was able to air it out against the Falcons, hitting Allen for a 39-yard touchdown reception and Armstrong on a 43-yard heave.

What needs help

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. As in, they could use a hand these days. Woods and RT Jaylon Moore missed the game in Atlanta because of injuries. TE Jared Wiley is done for the year because of a fractured ankle. LG Trey Smith will begin the week in the concussion protocol. TE Travis Kelce has been dealing with calf and ankle injuries. C Creed Humphrey got poked in the eye during the game. And Delane missed some snaps after landing on his back and appearing to aggravate a troublesome shoulder.

The problem isn't just that injuries are piling up, either. It's that the schedule doesn't afford the Chiefs much of a chance to get healthy. They had their bye early in the season, and after this Sunday's game against Arizona, they have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving night trip to Buffalo, then another Thursday night trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers the following week.

Stock up

Veach and his scouts have turned over the Kansas City roster in remarkable fashion this season. Not only are young players matching or exceeding expectations, their cheap rookie contracts have helped them to deal with a tight salary cap situation.

Stock down

The Chiefs' third-down package. They were just 4 for 13 in that critical situation Sunday.

Injuries

It remains to be seen who among the injured players will be back this week.

Key number

7 — The Chiefs improved to 7-2 on Sunday, surpassing their win total from all of last season.

Next steps

The Chiefs better enjoy facing the last-place Cardinals on Sunday. After that, they face the Bills, Chargers, Bengals, Patriots and 49ers in successive weeks. Buffalo, Cincinnati and San Francisco are all leading their division.

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