Since Dennard Wilson took over as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, they have one of the NFL's best defenses and his alma mater has taken notice.

Wilson interviewed for Maryland's head coaching job, according to NFL Network, and John Harbaugh said he had “no level of concern that it would interrupt" the team's season.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Harbaugh said on a video call with reporters Monday. “He’s not going to leave the Giants in the middle of the season to take the Maryland job. I don’t know if he’ll take the job or not. I mean, he’s a Maryland grad. We’re kind of getting ahead of ourselves a little bit. ... We're going to be fine."

Wilson grew up not far from College Park and played defensive back for the Terrapins from 2000-03. The Giants through 10 games are tied for seventh in the league on defense and fifth against the pass, a big reason why they are 6-3-1 and in first place in the NFC East.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here