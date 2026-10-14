The Heat have a new look, a new star in Antetokounmpo and tons of shooting on the roster

Miami Heat

Last season: 43-39, lost to Charlotte in play-in tournament elimination game.

COACH: Erik Spoelstra (19th season, 830-611).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota.

DEPARTURES: G Tyler Herro, C Kel'el Ware, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., G-F Norman Powell, G Kasparas Jakučionis, G Terry Rozier.

ADDITIONS: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, G-F Klay Thompson, F-C Bobby Portis Jr., G Tim Hardaway Jr., C Nick Richards.

What to expect

The Heat had the NBA's No. 2 scoring offense last season and now have perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the mix, along with sharpshooters like Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. — all to pair up with Bam Adebayo, who had an 83-point game last season in the second-greatest scoring performance in NBA history. They'll play fast, and they come into this season fully expecting to contend in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Antetokounmpo — who could sign an extension this season — has the biggest goals, like another championship and reasserting himself as one of the dominant players in the game. The Heat also could have one of the most airtight defensive units in the NBA with Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell leading the way. Much is expected of guard Pelle Larsson, who the Heat were thrilled with last season. The air around the Heat seems very different, which is a good thing.

The not-so-good: The big question about Miami, even after Thompson and Hardaway (both major 3-point threats) were acquired, is about shooting, particularly off the dribble. Time will tell if there's enough. And age could be a factor, with Thompson turning 37 this season, Hardaway turning 35 and Antetokounmpo, Portis and Wiggins all set to turn 32. Miami gave away a lot of games last season and those bad losses doomed playoff chances — although the irony there is that if those games had been Heat wins, a playoff trip could have kept them from having enough capital to land Antetokounmpo.

Players to watch

Start with the easy one: Giannis, Giannis, Giannis. He's been an NBA champion (as have Portis, Wiggins and a four-time winner in Thompson) and the Heat think he can have his best season yet. Adebayo is in his prime, and Miami can't wait to see what someone with Portis' unique skill set will bring to the table. There's a lot to like in Miami.

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