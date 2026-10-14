The Knicks ended their long NBA title drought last season and believe they can contend for another

New York Knicks

Last season: 53-29, won NBA championship.

COACH: Mike Brown (2nd season with Knicks, 13th season overall, 507-333).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia.

DEPARTURES: C Mitchell Robinson, C Ariel Hukporti

ADDITIONS: C Andre Drummond.

What to expect

The Knicks have plenty of reason to expect they can contend for another title after winning their first championship since 1973 in June. They have two All-Stars in the starting lineup with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and kept most of the team together during free agency. Even as they had to adjust to a new coach last season when Brown replaced Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks still reached 50 wins for the third straight season and should be able to extend that streak.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Knicks have rare stability and familiarity with their starting lineup, with Brunson, Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges entering their third season together. Brunson, the NBA Finals MVP, has cemented himself as one of the best leaders and clutch players in the league, and the Knicks are confident that when they're in a close game, their point guard can win it for them. And they proved during their playoff run they can never be counted out of a game, setting an NBA Finals record by coming from 29 points down in Game 4 against San Antonio after rallying from 22 down in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland.

The not-so-good: The Knicks know they won't play an 82-game season at the level they reached in the playoffs, when they went 16-3 and outscored opponents by 283 points, the largest margin of victory in postseason history. So, there will be bumps in the road. Robinson's offensive rebounding and defending will be missed, especially because he brought them to division rival Boston. And there are long-term questions hanging over the franchise, with Towns and Hart eligible for contract extensions but the Knicks deciding to halt negotiations until later in the season after talks weren't progressing.

Players to watch

The Knicks have long thought Anunoby should be an All-Defensive team regular, but now he might be closing in on All-Star worthy. The forward shot 56% from the field and nearly 49% from 3-point range in the playoffs, with the highlight being his tip-in that capped the Game 4 comeback. Towns and Hart have to make sure to keep their focus, even if they don't have clarity on new deals before the trade deadline.

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