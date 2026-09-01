The Latest: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is stepping down, White House says

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is stepping down after just 18 months on the job. The White House announced his departure after Driscoll spoke with President Donald Trump about the current state of the Army, an Army official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. He's only the latest top military leader to leave during the Trump administration.

The U.S. Postal Service is rushing to launch a hastily built, error-riddled computer system that could jeopardize the process of mail voting relied upon by one-third of all voters, according to a whistleblower statement released Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

And in a blow to congressional authority, a divided Supreme Court is allowing construction to continue on Trump's $400 million White House ballroom as he flexes unprecedented executive power and remakes the capital in his image.

Here's the Latest:

House lawmakers return to Washington with a stopgap funding bill atop the list of priorities

House lawmakers returned to Washington on Monday with a short to-do list after five weeks back in their home districts. The first order of business is most likely a vote on a stopgap spending bill designed to keep the federal government fully funded through early December, removing the possibility of a shutdown before the midterm elections.

With election season getting underway, votes are also expected on measures designed to amplify the GOP’s messaging strategy going into November, most notably a resolution condemning socialism. Republicans are trying to tie the Democratic Party in general to the democratic socialist candidates who have succeeded this year in running for office.

“The first thing is we’ve got to make sure this government gets funded and we don’t have another Democratic shutdown,” Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters as he prepared to open the chamber for business. The funding vote will most likely take place Tuesday.

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Postal Service is rushing to comply with Trump’s order, with millions of votes at stake

The U.S. Postal Service is poised to launch a hastily built, error-riddled computer system that could jeopardize the process of mail voting relied upon by one-third of all voters, according to a whistleblower statement released Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The effort is part of the implementation of Trump’s executive order limiting mail voting and has been temporarily halted by a federal judge. The ruling is being appealed by the administration and the directive may ultimately end up back before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The disclosure from the unidentified whistleblower contends that the Postal Service has been scrambling to try to build a complex system that would normally take a year or more in only three months, sometimes in defiance of the judge’s orders halting work. The goal is to have it ready for use in the midterm elections.

The disclosure contends that, due to the new procedures, a single scanning error in a batch of tens of thousands of ballot envelopes could prevent any from reaching voters. It details a system that election officials have already warned could not be implemented before the first mail ballots begin going out Friday in North Carolina.

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With elections nearing, battleground Republicans still waiting for Trump's campaign wallet

When Vice President JD Vance stepped on stage in Michigan on Monday, it was MAGA Inc. writing the check for the campaign event. It was a rare bit of spending in a battleground state from a powerful political organization that has mostly been missing in action this year.

With just over two months to go before the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is still sitting on most of his colossal war chest , and he’s been growing his money pile instead of spending it.

Even though the president and his team insist they’ll open their wallet soon, frustrations are growing as Republicans try to maintain control of Congress despite headwinds partially of Trump’s own creation. While the president remains the party’s best asset in turning out its base, he is historically unpopular, with low marks on his handling of the economy and the ongoing war in Iran.

The ticking clock narrows Republicans’ options because time on the airwaves gets more limited and more expensive as the election draws near.

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Supreme Court lets White House continue construction on Trump’s $400 million ballroom

A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the White House to continue construction on a $400 million ballroom project as lawsuits play out, a win for Trump as he flexes unprecedented executive power and remakes the capital in his image.

The apparent 5-4 decision replaces a temporary order issued earlier this month, shortly before a court-ordered halt would have gone into effect.

That temporary order was signed by Chief Justice John Roberts, assigned to handle appeals from the capital. But he publicly disagreed with the latest decision, writing a strong dissent that said the project is likely unlawful because it hasn’t been approved by Congress.

“Today’s decision is no victory for the separation of powers,” Roberts wrote. The court’s three liberal-leaning justices agreed.

The majority, on the other hand, found the National Trust for Historic Preservation likely did not have the legal right to challenge the project.

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Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is stepping down after 18 months on the job, White House says

Driscoll's departure is only the latest of a top military leader during the Trump administration, and no reason was given Monday. He's a friend of Vice President JD Vance, but tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been widely reported. The U.S. military leadership has seen a series of shakeups , with the Army especially seeing major upheaval.

A U.S. Army official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Driscoll spoke with President Donald Trump on the current state of the Army and submitted his resignation. The official did not provide additional details. The Pentagon referred questions to the Army. Driscoll’s resignation was reported earlier Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

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By Ben Finley and Aamer Madhani