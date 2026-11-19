China, Russia and the U.S. agreed Thursday to seek reforms at the United Nations, increase oil supplies and engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks, according to Chinese and Russian officials.

The declaration came after President Donald Trump met with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for a first-ever three-way meeting.

The statement said the leaders are committed to advancing U.N. reforms “to more effectively address global challenges,” to increase the production and supply of oil products to ensure a stable flow of energy, and to work to reduce nuclear risks and prevent nuclear proliferation.

The three countries also took aim at the International Criminal Court, saying state officials should enjoy immunity from its prosecutions and warning that it should not abuse its jurisdiction. Putin is wanted by the court.

Xi called the meeting positive, constructive and “fruitful," while Putin said they were “open and candid.”

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Elon Musk backs away from Trump’s MAGA brand after Republicans’ midterm election washout

Elon Musk was on the front row at Donald Trump’s second inauguration and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to help the Republican president and his “Make America Great Again” allies win elections.

Now, after Republicans’ midterm thrashing by Democrats, the world’s richest man insists he’s not a MAGA acolyte after all and feels “pretty foolish” for spending so much money on the cause.

“I mean, I’m not MAGA,” Musk told The New York Times on Wednesday during the newspaper’s DealBook Summit.

“I’m not sure what MAGA means,” Musk continued, “but I, I don’t think I’m, like, if, if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are, there, there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

Musk, who’s based himself and several of his companies in Texas, spent more than $400 million on Trump-aligned Republicans running in November. That included more than $150 million backing Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico — Democrats’ first statewide victory there in more than 30 years.

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Personal diplomacy between leaders overtakes traditional US alliances and partnerships

Many noted the number of warm greetings Trump had for Putin and Xi, and vice versa, with Xi hugging Trump upon his arrival Wednesday evening.

Xi also noted the personal element in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship in his public remarks, saying the two heads of state’s role in guiding the bilateral relationship “has no substitute.”

The summit also underscored Trump’s enthusiasm for a “G2” between the two leaders, Ali Wyne, senior research and advocacy adviser at the International Crisis Group, said in emailed comments.

“U.S. allies and partners understandably worry about where that sentiment leaves them in Washington’s strategic outlook, regardless of the assurances that they may receive from top Trump advisors and members of Congress,” he added.

Putin described the trilateral talks format as ‘useful and substantive’

“It’s not (just) an image; it is a serious collaborative work,” he said in a response to a question about whether this format is something other than just an image of three leaders coming together.

All three leaders “agree that it’s a useful format,” and such meetings can take place again. “But this format doesn’t set any overarching goals or aim to subordinate anyone to our decisions. Its goal is to find mutually acceptable solutions for the three of us, primarily in the area of security,” Putin said. “However, we have not agreed to meet regularly in this format.”

China wants to be ‘adult in the room,’ analyst says

Ruby Osman, a senior policy adviser at London’s Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said China likes to position itself as a different kind of superpower from the U.S. and Russia — one that doesn’t get involved in wars and advocates for smaller states.

She said it’d be a hard position to defend if China is seen as cutting Ukraine out of decisions on its future.

“That’s why Beijing’s priority was steering the meeting away from specifics and towards big-picture principles,” she said. “Beijing wanted to be seen as the adult in the room.”

She added that under the surface, there would have been mutual distrust in the room, with real progress to occur in one-on-one meetings instead.

Putin said he and Trump share some common views

Putin said he has no doubt that Trump “genuinely strives to resolve conflicts,” including the fighting in Ukraine, and “genuinely strives to improve bilateral relations in a wide range of areas” including Russia-U.S. ties.

He said he and Trump held similar approaches to values, which “indicates a closeness of views.” He added that while there may not be total agreement, that was better than having no common ground.

He said they discussed, among other things, “the questions of democracy.”

“What is democracy? What is it? Is it a liberal order, which some circles around the world intended and still try to impose according to their own molds? Is this democracy? Or what is it, a liberal attempt to monopolize power — and really a liberal dictatorship?” Putin mused.

Putin describes talks as 'open and candid'

Speaking with journalists Thursday, Putin said that he discussed with Trump and Xi potential reform at the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, which Putin described as “exceeding their mandate by making political — rather than legal or judicial — decisions.”

Discussions on preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and protecting maritime law were also on the table, he said.

Putin praised the open nature of the talks as helping the parties “better understand one another” ahead of potential future talks. “All in all, the meeting was highly productive,” he said.

Xi said 3 leaders held aligned views on safeguarding world peace

The Chinese leader said the talks with Trump and Putin were positive, constructive and fruitful, according to Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

Xi said they agreed major powers should take the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, and that they believe that dialogue and negotiation are the right choices for resolving differences, Xinhua reported.

“As long as dialogue does not stop, doors remain open, there is hope for peace,” he was quoted as saying.

He added they also recognized that cooperation is the path to address challenges. “The seeds planted at today’s trilateral meeting will surely take root, sprout, blossom and bear fruit,” he said.

China, Russia and U.S. agree on U.N. reforms, boosting fuel supplies and more

The three leaders said they also agreed to engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks after their first three-way meeting in China.

The summary of the meeting came Thursday from official Chinese news agency Xinhua and the Kremlin.

The declaration did not mention the wars in Ukraine or Iran, two issues that U.S. President Donald Trump said he raised with the leaders earlier in the day.

China blocks Bloomberg reporter from Xi-Putin-Trump meeting

The reporter, Annmarie Hordern, was blocked from entering the meeting with other journalists because she asked a question during Trump’s earlier meeting with Xi.

A White House official said the Chinese insisted that she not be allowed in despite the White House pushing for the reporter to be admitted. The official insisted on speaking on condition of anonymity because the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents Association, said on social media that it was “commendable that the WH is advocating for press access.”

Putin praises talks as he leaves

The Kremlin has released video of Xi escorting the Russian president to his car at the end of the negotiations and the two men shaking hands.

“I don’t think anyone even expected things to go so well,” Putin told Xi as the two men parted ways.

Inside the room with Trump, Putin and Xi

The three leaders were carefully staged at a table shaped like a ring with a burst of purple flowers in the middle.

For the portion of the meeting that reporters witnessed, the leaders mostly reflected on the warm interactions they have had.

As Xi spoke, Trump took it all in. He looked around the room and smiled at the thick pack of reporters who were kept behind a rope.

Putin, meanwhile, busied himself as Xi spoke, shuffling papers in front of him and writing. The Russian leader kept his eyes on his papers for much of it, but when it was his turn to talk, Trump looked at him and smiled.

When it was Putin’s turn, Trump looked at the table as he listened while Xi stared straight ahead.

French minister downplays importance of 3-way summit

“These three leaders fundamentally disagree on everything, so they cannot agree on anything,” France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in an interview with French broadcaster RTL.

“And as for this photograph that has generated so much discussion, it isn’t quite a photograph of the world’s three greatest powers, because the world’s three greatest powers are the United States, of course, China and the European Union.”

“These three countries are meeting because they have something in common: They all border the Pacific,” Barrot said. He added: “These three leaders agree on nothing, so, in a sense, nothing is going to come out of this meeting.”

Xi said China, the U.S. and Russia should maintain regular high-level exchanges

Xi said that as the world faces ongoing conflicts, the international community expects major powers to do more to encourage talks, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The Chinese leader called for establishing mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention to minimize misjudgments. He said China, Russia and the U.S. should continue to encourage parties to conflicts to sit down and talk and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Xi also said the countries should abandon the “Cold War mentality” and enhance economic and trade cooperation, and not pursue decoupling.

He said global energy security faces severe challenges, and the three nations can strengthen communication to safeguard the stability of energy supply chains, CCTV reported.

Putin said he discussed the conflict in Ukraine in his bilateral talks with Xi and Trump

Putin said the three nations had common interests in resolving regional conflicts.

The Russian president, like Xi, evoked World War II.

He said Russia, China and the U.S. are “united not only by our status as victors in World War II, but, most importantly, by our shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.”

He noted that the three countries were among the founders of the United Nations -- and he said the leaders should talk about food and energy security.

Xi calls for a nuclear-free world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China, the U.S. and Russia must not cross each other’s red lines during the three-way meeting, calling for mutual respect, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said the three countries need to be partners and friends and to strive to transcend the “Thucydides Trap.” The term was referring to the idea that when a rising power threatens to displace an established one, the result is often war.

He also said nuclear weapons should be prohibited and destroyed, calling for the building of a nuclear-weapon-free world and efforts to prevent a nuclear war.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he was quoted as saying.