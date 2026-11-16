LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are on a four-game winning streak largely because their defense has delivered during the weakest stretch of their schedule.

That dominance has put the Rams (6-4) in a good spot for when things get tougher after their return from a truncated bye week.

Los Angeles had its best defensive performance of the season in a 34-6 rout of the Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams held Arizona to 123 yards, six first downs and 34 total plays, thoroughly throttling a rebuilding team with a rookie quarterback making his debut start.

That's exactly what teams with Super Bowl aspirations are supposed to do, and coordinator Chris Shula's defense has been meeting those expectations for the past month-plus. The Rams have allowed just three touchdowns in their last five games, and two of those were in the fourth quarter of a blowout win at Las Vegas .

Overall, the LA defense is third in the league in yards allowed (284.5) and fifth in points allowed (18.7). Opponents are converting just 31.6% of their third downs, fourth-fewest in the league — and Arizona is the second opponent this season that didn't manage to convert a single third down against the Rams. No team in NFL history has ever stopped three opponents from converting any third downs in a season.

“I thought our defense played really well,” coach Sean McVay said in Arizona. “The turnovers by Kam Kinchens, Wes Bailey. A lot of guys got action in terms of getting in the backfield (and) creating negatives. I thought they were outstanding.”

The defense has kept the Rams on track while their offense goes through upheaval. With that group controlling the Cards, Los Angeles scored 31 unanswered points while Matthew Stafford directed an offense missing injured receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

After their embarrassing 18-16 home loss to Arizona a month ago in which the defense didn't allow a touchdown, the Rams have beaten four straight opponents they should beat. They've also built up the largest positive yardage differential in the league, outgaining their opponents by a league-high 1,009 yards (3,854 to 2,845).

The degree of difficulty rises next week when the Packers visit to kick off a home stretch with five of seven games against teams with winning records, but the Rams are still firmly in the race.

What's working

McVay's inventiveness. With no Nacua, Adams or pass-catching tight end Terrance Ferguson, he rolled out an offense that included simultaneous use of two running backs — something he had never done in his decade leading the Rams. Stafford got the ball to nine pass-catchers, and Los Angeles racked up 436 yards.

What needs help

Slow starts on offense continue to plague the Rams, who have scored one first-quarter touchdown since September. Their first three drives stumbled at Arizona, and Los Angeles trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter before the offense got into gear.

Stock up

The Rams signed Wesley Bailey as an undrafted free agent, but the Canadian linebacker seized a roster spot in the preseason, and now he's earned a regular role on defense. He ripped out his first career interception on a heady play at Arizona, and he's been a dependable edge presence recently despite getting only about 30% of the defensive snaps.

Stock down

The NFL schedulers. The Rams are on their bye week, but because their next game is on Thanksgiving Eve, they're getting only the absolute minimum four days off before getting back to work Friday. They get another mini-bye after their Thursday night game the following week, but many people around the team are annoyed by the schedule — including Stafford's outspoken wife, Kelly, who called out the league in an Instagram story.

Injuries

The Rams had no update Monday on center Coleman Shelton, who left Sunday's game in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury, or backup Dylan McMahon, who left after 12 snaps. The line already was missing guard Steve Avila, who is out for the near future with a hamstring injury. Los Angeles' relative continuity on the offensive line for the past three seasons is being severely tested.

Key number

6 — Blake Corum's consecutive games with a touchdown. The third-year running back put up a season-high 100 yards rushing and caught three passes against Arizona in another difference-making performance.

Next steps

There's a positive way to frame the Rams' lack of a real bye: They'll get three extra days of rest before they host Green Bay on Nov. 25, they'll get one extra day of rest before they host Kansas City on Dec. 3, and they'll be on nine days of rest when they visit San Francisco on Dec. 13. If the Rams can find two wins in that difficult stretch, they'll stay right on track for a playoff berth. If not, they might need help.

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