CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — It took Kyle Dubas more than three years, but the Pittsburgh Penguins general manager finally said the quiet part out loud.

Asked Wednesday what gives him hope that his struggling team , which is mired near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and has three regulation wins through 20 games, can turn it around in time to salvage this season, Dubas turned philosophical.

Yes, making the playoffs for a second straight year would be nice. Yet that's not the metric he will lean on to gauge progress.

Dubas would like the team's younger players to take “major steps.” He'd like to see the iconic, aging core led by captain Sidney Crosby show it still has “gas left in the tank." He'd like some of the prospects he's acquired since taking over to make a push for NHL playing time.

If those things can happen, Dubas believes the franchise will be on “the right track" regardless of where the Penguins wind up in the standings.

Then, Dubas finished by using a phrase that included the one word he has consistently avoided uttering publicly since taking over in the summer of 2023.

“This has been, I think rightfully, an unorthodox style of rebuilding a team because of the players that are here,” he said.

A rebuild that has tried to do two things at once: point toward the future without tarnishing the legacy of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang .

It's a tightrope to walk, and after a surprising playoff berth last spring provided a dash of optimism that Dubas could pull it off sooner than most expected, it has been replaced by the reality that the Penguins at the moment are a group of disparate parts that has failed to gel.

While not officially punting on the season, Dubas left little doubt that the group that hosts St. Louis on Thursday has a very small window to show some life.

“If we carry on in this way, I think the types of transactions that you see from us will be very future-oriented,” Dubas said.

Meaning the Penguins will try to unload some of their bold-faced names who don't figure to be around whenever the franchise returns to consistent contention, which has been Dubas' goal since the day he took over.

Who exactly might move on in the near term is uncertain, though forward Rickard Rakell and three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson figure to be near the top of the list. Dubas declined to discuss a report that a deal to send Rakell to Chicago fell through, while Karlsson shrugged the noise off as a simple fact of life when things don't turn out as planned.

“I mean I think all the speculations are pretty given,” said Karlsson, 36, who is in the final year of his contract. “I don’t think that there’s anything that’s coming out of the blue or anyone is really surprised about it. That was part of the reality going into this season.”

A reality that all involved were hoping to keep at bay for at least a little while longer.

Yet save for a season opening blowout of Philadelphia — which is enduring its own nightmarish start — the Penguins have been among the league's worst defensive teams. The power play, despite all its star power, is a mess. New additions like defenseman Declan Carlile have made little positive impact.

And while the 40-year-old Malkin has looked surprisingly fresh in what could be his last year, Crosby hasn't quite been his usual self and may need a hot stretch or two to extend his NHL record of averaging at least a point a game to 22 seasons and counting. Told that Dubas has no interest in finding short-term help, Crosby shrugged.

“I mean, that’s not really any different than it’s been,” said Crosby, who is 25 points away from passing Hall of Famer Ron Francis for fifth on the NHL's all-time scoring list. “I don’t think that changes anything.”

Maybe not for Crosby, whose situation is, as Dubas put it, “as unique as it gets.”

The future Hall of Famer has yet to sign a contract extension while he weighs how much longer he might want to play. The three-time Stanley Cup champion whose arrival in 2005 rescued the franchise in more ways than one is due “all the respect in the world."

"If he wants to be here, that's great,” Dubas said.

Crosby has given no indication otherwise, saying repeatedly in recent months his concern isn't where he will play, but for how long. He is in no rush to make a decision, though Dubas acknowledged that as special as the group's bond is, nothing lasts forever.

The Penguins have tried to prop the window open as long as they can while also replenishing the talent pool for the day when the numbers 87, 71 and 58 are hanging in the rafters at PPG Paints Arena and not in the starting lineup.

Yet they have yet to land upon the kind of transformative prospect that can speed up the process of making Pittsburgh a legitimate Stanley Cup threat, something the Penguins have specialized in over the last 40-plus years thanks to a lineage that runs from Mario Lemieux to Jaromir Jagr to Crosby and Malkin.

It's been an embarrassment of riches. Yet the clock is ticking, not just on this season, but on a generation of Penguins hockey.

“Everyone’s doing their best,” Crosby said. “You know, we’re trying to find solutions.”

The problem is, they may no longer be in the building.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here