The Seattle Seahawks' run game gets going, despite Jadarian Price's absence

SEATTLE (AP) — After losing rookie running back Jadarian Price to an injury, the Seattle Seahawks are making do with what they've got.

Their first rushing touchdown in the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday? It was by wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Shaheed lined up in the backfield, took a pitch from Sam Darnold and raced to the outside for a 28-yard score that put Seattle up 13-3 midway through the second quarter for his first touchdown of the season.

“He wears a lot of hats for us on offense,” Darnold said. “He obviously does great in special teams as well. So, it’s awesome to be able to see him do his thing.”

Shaheed, who was acquired from the Saints in November and then signed a $51 million, three-year contract in March, was a key figure for the Seahawks down the stretch last season and in the postseason. He had TDs on kickoff and punt returns last season.

He only accounted for 33 of the Seahawks' 138 rushing yards against the Chargers on Sunday, but the option is there for Seattle.

“We’ve had that in for a while, so great call by Brian (Fleury),” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “Thought we blocked it great, then he did the rest.”

Emanuel Wilson, however, stepped up after being thrust into a greater role for Seattle, scoring twice and rushing for 81 yards on 21 carries. He also caught three passes for 39 yards, including a 23-yard screen pass he took into the endzone to put the Seahawks up 7-3.

When Price exited with a chest injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, Wilson rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries in Seattle’s 31-7 win. Price aggravated the injury last week in practice and was put on injured reserve.

Seattle can’t ask much more from Wilson, who signed a one-year contract in free agency after three seasons with Green Bay.

“Just stand myself, stand the course and whatever God got for me. That’s what I’m going to go with,” Wilson said. “And also just take advantage of my opportunities whenever they come.”

The ground game was much needed after the Seahawks rushed for only 44 yards last week against the Washington Commanders.

“We got to be able to run the ball, so the guys did a great job,” Macdonald said.

What’s working

After failing to create any turnovers in their 33-31 loss to the Commanders , Seattle’s defense had four against the Chargers. Linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas had interceptions, and Seattle recovered two fumbles.

What needs help

Seattle committed 14 penalties for a franchise-record 150 yards. This included seven personal fouls that kept the game closer than it should have been.

“To have seven personal foul penalties, that is unacceptable at any level, however you slice it,” Macdonald said. “That’s not us, and that’s not going to be how we play football.”

Stock up

Safety Nick Emmanwori, who was recovering from offseason ankle surgery, looks to be at full capacity for the Seahawks. After missing the opener, he’s been limited on snap counts. But Sunday, the versatile safety, who even lined up as an edge rusher, recorded nine tackles, one sack and two QB hits.

Stock down

Former All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp had just one catch for 13 yards, and has yet to surpass more than 50 yards in a game this season. Four games in, he’s caught nine passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Injury report

DT Leonard Williams limped to the medical tent in the third quarter with an ankle injury but returned on the Chargers’ final series. Macdonald doesn’t believe it’s serious.

Key number

4 — Seattle sacked struggling Chargers QB Justin Herbert four times for a season high. Uchenna Nwosu had the final sack to cause a fumble in the Chargers’ final drive.

Up next

The Seahawks (3-1) host San Francisco 49ers (4-0) for an early key NFC West matchup.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here