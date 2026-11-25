The U.S. Army is planning to detonate 5 tons of degraded and dangerous lead azide in southeastern Iowa Wednesday in what military officials say is an unprecedented effort to prevent a spontaneous, uncontrolled explosion at the site.

While authorities say a host of safety measures will be in place to limit the plume of lead particles that will drift from the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, public concerns remain about the potential health and environmental effects.

The Army says the lead azide, which is used as an initiating explosive in munitions, is degrading. Crystallization inside the containers increases the risk of an explosion as the outside temperature changes, especially when it's below freezing.

The ammunition plant is in Middletown, not far from the Mississippi River and the Illinois and Missouri state lines.

Here's what to know about the planned explosion:

The use of lead azide began declining in the 1980s

Lead azide is a highly sensitive compound including lead and nitrogen that historically has been used in detonators to set off other explosives. The military moved away from using lead azide because of its hazards and officials have said it is no longer needed for munitions production.

Lead is a neurological toxicant that can harm the brain, nervous system and other organs.

Production of lead azide increased sharply during the Vietnam era, especially for use in gravel mines, according to the Army's emergency application to detonate the Iowa stockpiles. Mass production began declining in the early 1980s and eventually ceased, the application said.

The 68 barrels of lead azide set for detonation in Iowa, transferred there in 2009 from an Army facility in Texas, are the nation’s entire stockpile of the compound, the Army said.

Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, said in a court filing that the Army will use a combination of C-4 explosives, explosive charges and diesel fuel to blow up the stockpile. The diesel will be used to enhance the consumption of the lead azide, and the charges are intended to direct the blast effects downward, Teller said.

The lead azide is stored at the Iowa site in reinforced structures, known as magazines.

Sand barriers, screening and water are among safety steps being taken

The Army and other federal agencies placed sand barriers about two stories high around the magazines along with walls consisting of four 16,000-gallon (60,000-liter) water tanks.

Special screening to contain the lead has been installed. A 2-foot (61-centimeter) layer of foam that will flood the area is meant to dissipate the blast and capture particles that blow off the stockpiles, Army officials said. The ground above and surrounding the storage magazines will be saturated with water before and during the detonation to reduce particle dispersal.

The Army planned extensive drone surveillance of lead levels before and after the detonation to see if the levels rise and to identify areas that may need cleanup. Officials expect to contain most of the blast particles at the site.

During the last lead azide detonation by the Army in Colorado in 1977, no mitigation measures were used and 75% of the lead particulate remained at the site, officials said.

The plume likely will head southwest and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people.

Wednesday's forecast for the area calls for winds of 5 to 10 mph (8 to 16 kph), blowing to the southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Evacuations are recommended but won't be mandatory

There were no mandatory evacuations as of Tuesday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is supporting the recommended relocation of all residents of Middletown, Iowa, and immediate surrounding areas beginning Tuesday.

The recommended evacuation zone is a 5-mile (8-kilometer) cone that extends southwest of the Iowa plant. An emergency notification sent to cellphones Tuesday morning told people up to 20 miles (32 kilometers) away to remain indoors with windows closed “to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.”

Government officials said support will be provided to people who choose to leave the area, including transportation, short-term lodging and food, water and other supplies. People who evacuate will be notified when it's safe to return.

What are the health and environmental risks to people, crops and water?

Environmentalists who sued last week to stop the detonation said in court filings that there is no safe exposure level for lead, which is especially harmful to children. Lead has been shown to permanently damage children's brains and development.

They said lead also is harmful to adults and has been linked to heart, kidney and liver disease as well as reproductive harm, cognitive decline and cancer.

The environmentalists said the Army's own modeling showed that a large amount of farmland in the area as well as waterways could be contaminated with lead dust from the detonation.

“Once lead dust is dispersed, there is no undoing the harm,” one filing stated. “Lead persists in the environment and spreads easily between media. Lead dust in the air will not just disappear once it settles to the ground—people, cattle, chickens and wildlife will continue to face exposures to lead from soil, water runoff, and deposition into waterbodies.”

Federal officials said they are taking precautions to keep people safe. Recommendations include cleaning outdoor surfaces, including areas children have touched.

“The team overseeing this operation conducted extensive safety and environmental reviews, analyzed potential blast impacts, practiced the planned detonation procedures, and put safety zones, monitoring systems, and emergency-response plans in place,” the Army said.