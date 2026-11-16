Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East as Trump keeps options open in Iran war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, once again bringing the total number of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three — an unusually high number.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, on Monday confirmed the carrier’s arrival in the region.

It brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump has kept his options open during the more than 8-month-old Iran war .

The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September.

The Theodore Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as scores of smaller navy ships, that are in the region maintaining a blockade of Iranian shipping. The H.W. Bush arrived in the region in April while the George Washington arrived in August.

According to the Navy, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes three aircraft carriers as well as 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship.