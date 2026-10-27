Thunder guard Alex Caruso assisted to locker room in first half vs Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso was assisted to the locker room during the first half of Monday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Caruso, seeing extended minutes because of injuries to starters Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, came up limping in the final two minutes of the second quarter with the Thunder leading 61-47.

Williams and Wallace were hurt in Sunday night's 108-101 win over the Clippers and will require surgery. A third starter, Chet Holmgren, missed Monday's game with patellar tendinitis in the right knee.

Ajay Mitchell started for Williams and gave the Thunder a lift with 18 points in the first half. Jared McCain started for Wallace and contributed 10 points. Caruso added nine points for Oklahoma City, which led 67-53 at halftime

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