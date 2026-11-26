OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jaden McDaniels had 32 points and 10 rebounds, LaMelo Ball added 19 points before leaving with an ankle injury and the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 3-0 in NBA Cup play with a 113-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Ball left the game in the the final 2:30 after landing on the foot of Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein while they were fighting for a rebound.

Minnesota made 17 of 39 3-pointers (43.6%) and outrebounded the short-handed Thunder 40-30. Oklahoma City was playing without injured 7-foot-3 rookie Aday Mara (shin contusion).

McDaniels made 11 of 15 shots and was four of five from beyond the arc for the Timberwolves (14-5), who have won 12 of their last 12 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and Ajay Mitchell added 25 for the Thunder (10-9), who have dropped six of nine amid the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

Oklahoma City overcame a poor-shooting first quarter by outscoring the Timberwolves 37-21 in the second for a 53-47 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points in the quarter, including nine in the final three minutes.

The advantage grew to 73-63 on a 3-point play by SGA, but Minnesota responded with a 24-10 run to close out the third quarter. McDaniels made a pair of shots from distance, including a 26-footer at the buzzer to put the Timberwolves in front 87-83.

Oklahoma City pulled to within 105-104 on a 3-pointer by Mitchell but could not get any closer after that.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host Memphis on Friday night.

Thunder: Play at Milwaukee on Saturday night.

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