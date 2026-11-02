Titans allow big game by Burrow but still point to positive signs on defense after trading Simmons

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made a move for the future when they traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

Three days later, the Titans endured another setback, losing 43-36 in overtime on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 1-7.

Tennessee coach Robert Saleh said he was pleased with his team's focus and mindset after the departure of one of its best players.

“These young men are really resilient,” Saleh said. “They attacked the week exactly the way you need. I hate to say it this way, or minimize it, but you know we can't allow the context of Jeffery not being here get in the way of what needs to happen.”

The Titans acquired first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a fourth-rounder in next year’s draft, for the 29-year-old Simmons, who had four sacks in seven games this season and led all defensive tackles with 28 pressures.

Despite allowing 43 points and 510 yards without Simmons, the Titans' defense still made some plays against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was intercepted three times by Amani Hooker.

Hooker's three picks represented a career high. It was the most by a Titans player since Kevin Byard on Oct. 22, 2017 against the Browns, and the first three-interception game in the NFL player since Jordan Whitehead on Sept. 11, 2023, for the Jets against the Bills.

The Titans had four takeaways, their most since they had four against Denver on Sept. 7, 2025. Defensive end Jacob Martin had a career-high three sacks.

“I feel like we had a good defensive game,” Hooker said. “Obviously we gave up yards and points, but you know, you could tell (Burrow) was frustrated. They were frustrated. The defensive line did a good job of getting after him as well.”

The Titans led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Tennessee went ahead 28-23 with 11:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, then 36-29 with 3:46 left before the Bengals tied the score with 1:17 remaining and won it in OT.

The Titans are the fourth team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games in a season after leading by 13 or more points in the first quarter in both, the first since the Arizona Cardinals in 2006.

Five of the Titans' seven losses have been by an average of 3.57 points.

“I believe in our group,” Saleh said. “What do you say when a group of men give everything they got? Just got to figure out how to win in these four quarters. We're 1-5 in one-score games. It's getting old, but it is what it is. The narrative would be completely different around these young men. We're going to get it flipped.”

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