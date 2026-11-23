NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' latest plan for rebuilding includes giving first-year coach Robert Saleh time to turn the franchise around even in the misery of a fifth straight losing season.

The Titans dropped to 1-9 with a 51-30 loss in Dallas for yet another low point in a season where the team traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker for draft picks. Tennessee now has given up 134 points in the three games without Simmons.

Saleh said Monday that he has “100% support” from controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk on down.

“There’s an expectation to get better, and this is coming from me and nobody else,” Saleh said. “And I’ll tell you guys the same thing I tell the coaches and I tell players, that the expectation is that you find a way to get better and the people who get better will stay. The people who don’t get better, will not.”

Saleh got his second chance as an NFL head coach for coaching very good defenses, including last season with San Francisco.

The Titans have been so bad on defense they now are just the sixth team in the Super Bowl era to give up 40 or more points in three consecutive games in the same season.

Tennessee now is on that list twice joining the 2004 Titans, the 1981 Colts, 1975 Cleveland Browns and both the Giants and Atlanta Falcons in 1966.

Saleh gave credit to playing Cincinnati, Jacksonville and then Dallas in consecutive weeks. Next up is a visit to Jacksonville, which beat the Titans 40-23 on Nov. 15.

Specifics on which player is blowing assignments are being kept inside the Titans' meetings where Saleh said conversations are “as real and hard” as possible.

“Here in the public eye, you’re just not going to get that from me,” Saleh said.

What’s working

Cam Ward just turned in the second-highest passer rating of his young career at 117.1, and he's combined for six touchdown passes with only one interception in that stretch. The Titans have scored at least 23 points in five straight games with at least 30 in two of the past three.

Tony Pollard has run for at least 110 yards in three of the past four games, and the offense got back its leading wide receiver in Carnell Tate after he missed two games with an injured shoulder.

What needs help

The defense. Tennessee has allowed the opponent to score on 13 consecutive drives since the defense forced the Jaguars to punt with 2:37 left in the second quarter. That span includes 10 touchdowns and three field goals allowed for 78 points allowed. They now rank 30th in giving up an average of 29 points a game.

The Titans also have allowed 510, 459 and 480 yards over the past three games, which puts them last in the NFL in giving up 399.8 yards a game.

Stock up

Tate. The rookie showed exactly why he was the fourth overall pick in the April draft. Tate showed incredible awareness after a catch to get up and run for a 59-yard touchdown, and he also chased down and tackled a Dallas defender after a fumble.

Stock down

LB Cody Barton. He played 16 snaps and didn't have a tackle. Cedric Gray and rookie Anthony Hill Jr. both started and played all 65 snaps.

Injuries

Saleh had no updates Monday on S Tony Adams, who was ruled out in the first half because of an illness. CB Cor'Dale Flott hurt his neck, S Terrell Burgess injured a knee and LT Dan Moore Jr. also hurt a knee that sidelined him.

Key number

5 — The number of losses before the Titans become the NFL's first team with three straight seasons of 14 or more losses.

Next steps

It doesn't get easier as the Titans visit the Jaguars (7-3). Four of the Titans' remaining opponents currently have losing records, giving Tennessee plenty of opportunities to end a four-game skid. Each loss puts the Titans closer to picking No. 1 overall for the second time in three years.

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