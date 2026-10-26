Titans’ late-game woes deepen as loss ties NFL mark for no back-to-back wins in the same season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — From first-year coach Robert Saleh's viewpoint, the Tennessee Titans have a finishing problem and a 1-4 record in games decided by a touchdown or less this season to prove it.

That's also why the Titans now are tied for an ignominious mark of NFL struggle.

Their 27-24 loss to Cleveland tied the Titans with the 2014-18 Browns for most consecutive games without back-to-back wins in the same season at 65, according to Sportradar. Tampa Bay went 74 straight from 1985-1989 without consecutive wins, but the Bucs won the last game of 1988 and the first of 1989.

The Titans (1-6) are assured of stretching that to at least 66 games, and Saleh remains optimistic that their issues are fixable with how Tennessee has been in position to win games. He ticked off the win at Indianapolis as a success with losses to Philadelphia, the New York Giants and Baltimore along with Cleveland as not finishing.

A few plays here or there, the Titans could be, would be 4-3.

“It is so close, it is so close,” Saleh said Monday. “And there’s a lot of good that you can take from it, but at the end of the day, if you’re not winning, it’s very hard to find the good. And it’s just telling these guys the truth that we’re good enough to put ourselves in position to win, we’ve got to find ways to win in the final minutes.”

What's working

The Titans had their best day on offense this season with 322 yards and three touchdowns. They also held the ball a season-high 28 minutes, 46 seconds and scored a TD on each of their first two possessions for the first time since Dec. 15, 2024, against Cincinnati.

Even better, the Titans allowed only one sack for no yards. It's the fourth game this season that the Titans have given up one or fewer sacks.

What needs help

The defense. Yes, the Titans had two takeaways. But they gave up 491 yards to Cleveland, the Titans' worst game this season. The Titans have given up more yards to opposing offenses in three of the past four games. With a chance to make a defensive stop to force overtime, they gave up a 36-yard catch-and-run that set up the Browns' game-winning field goal.

All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said the Titans need to look at themselves in the mirror if they want to count on this defense: “There was plenty of opportunity in that game for us to go over and just take over the game and take the life away from them. We didn’t do that.”

Stock up

Tony Pollard. He currently ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing with 478 yards, and he had his best day this season. He ran for 129 yards and scored a career-high three touchdowns. Review wiped out a fourth that would've put the Titans up 21-7. Pollard also had three catches for 26 yards.

Stock down

CB Alontae Taylor. He now has missed two straight games, though he was dressed against Cleveland and didn't play a snap. Saleh said the Titans are transitioning him to play inside. The Titans gave Taylor a three-year, $58 million contract in March.

“Obviously, our nickel is a little bit more complicated than most, it’s more of a linebacker position,” Saleh said. “But Alontae has been great, he’s attacking the heck out of it and we’ll see where he’s at this week.”

Injuries

Saleh did not have an update on punter Tommy Townsend, who hurt his knee when a couple of players collided with his leg finishing a punt.

Key number

7-34 — The Titans' record since the start of the 2024 season.

Next steps

The Titans visit Cincinnati (4-2) on Sunday, then hit their bye with a chance to regroup, They then host AFC South leader Jacksonville on Nov. 15, which could mark four full years without consecutive wins.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here