Today in History: September 14, Roosevelt becomes youngest US president

Today in History

Today is Monday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2026. There are 108 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin eight days earlier; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him, becoming the youngest-ever U.S. president at age 42.

Also on this date:

In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.

In 1861, the first naval engagement since the start of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car in which she was riding.

In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before.

In 1991, the government of South Africa, the African National Congress and the Inkatha (in-KAH’-tah) Freedom Party signed a national peace pact.

In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.

In 2001, Americans packed churches and public squares on a day of remembrance for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. President George W. Bush prayed with his Cabinet and attended services at Washington National Cathedral, then flew to New York, where he waded into the ruins of the World Trade Center and addressed rescue workers in a show of resolve.

In 2012, fury over an anti-Muslim film ridiculing the Prophet Muhammad sparked violent clashes across the Muslim world.

In 2018, Hurricane Florence made landfall on the U.S. Southeast coast in the Carolinas, swamping entire communities, trapping hundreds in rising floodwaters and leaving at least 43 people dead.

In 2024, the first submarine especially designed to accommodate men and women sailors was commissioned by the U.S. Navy. The USS New Jersey, a fast-attack submarine, was put into service with separate sleeping and bathing quarters for the coed crew.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) (“Star Trek”) is 90. Architect Renzo Piano is 89. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 86. Actor Sam Neill is 79. Pope Leo XIV is 71. Country singer John Berry is 67. Actor Melissa Leo is 66. Actor Faith Ford is 62. Film director Bong Joon-Ho is 57. Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is 56. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 55. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 53. Rapper Nas is 53. Olympic gold medal middle-distance runner Hicham El Guerrouj is 52. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is 48. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 45. NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is 37. Golfer Tony Finau is 37. Actor Emma Kenney is 27. Actor and gymnast Morgan Wigle is 19.