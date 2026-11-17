TOKYO (AP) — Japan said it strongly protested to Moscow on Tuesday after two suspected Russian aircraft entered its airspace off its southwestern coast, the latest incident fueling escalating tensions between the neighbors.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters the suspected Russian aircraft early Tuesday violated Japanese airspace for about five minutes near Fukuoka, long enough for the Air Self-Defense Force to scramble fighter jets and send warnings.

Japan's government has lodged "an extremely stern protest" and “strongly” demanded preventive measures be taken, Koizumi said. He did not specify the types of aircraft involved.

“The violation of the Japanese airspace by the Russian aircraft is not only a serious violation of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our safety,” Koizumi said. “It is absolutely unacceptable.”

The Russian aircraft flew across the Tsushima Strait, then headed south and flew above the waters between Taiwan and Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni , Koizumi said.

Separately, South Korea’s military said several Russian military aircraft temporarily entered the country’s air defense identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Monday, though they did not violate South Korean airspace.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military had detected the aircraft before they entered the zone and scrambled fighter jets. The South’s military did not disclose the number of Russian aircraft it detected or what types of planes they were.

Koizumi did not comment on why the violations took place but said Japan continues to closely monitor Russian military activity “with strong interest."

Japan has raised growing concern over growing joint military activity between Russia and China around the Japanese coasts.

The airspace violation was the latest sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries. Tensions have risen since Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup in August, one of four Russian-controlled islands off Japan’s northern coast that Tokyo also claims.

Tensions escalated in mid-October after the arrest of a Japanese journalist in Russia on suspicion of spying. Despite repeated protests and demands for his immediate release, the journalist, who works for the Hokkaido newspaper, remains in custody.

Earlier this month, Russia placed several subsidiaries of Japan Tobacco Inc . under the temporary management of a Russian company following a presidential order issued by Putin. Japan protested and demanded the measure be withdrawn.

The Soviet Union seized the Kuril Islands from Japan in the final days of World War II. The territorial dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.