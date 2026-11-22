Tom Jackson, who played 14 seasons for the Denver Broncos before a 32-year career as an analyst for ESPN has died, his family and ESPN announced Sunday. He was 75.

Jackson's family informed ESPN that he died Friday, but it was their wishes that his death not be announced until the start of Sunday morning's edition of ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown" by Jackson's longtime friend and on-air partner Chris Berman.

“Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom’s was frequent and unmistakable,” Berman said during the start of the show. “Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too.”

Berman said Jackson made a surprise visit to ESPN a couple of weeks ago and that the two talked on Tuesday.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 1973, Jackson was the inspirational leader of Denver’s first Super Bowl team in 1977. He started 177 games for the Broncos between 1973-86, retiring after the team's second Super Bowl appearance. He was a two-time Associated Press All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Following his playing career, Jackson had a second career at ESPN from 1987-2016 and was featured on “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime.”