Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández lead Dodgers past Nationals 6-5 in Shohei Ohtani's absence

Dodgers rallied past Nationals 6-5 on key hits; a star player's absence and status are uncertain

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández lead Dodgers past Nationals 6-5 in Shohei Ohtani's absence
Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández lead Dodgers past Nationals 6-5 in Shohei Ohtani's absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández provided key hits in Shohei Ohtani's absence as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Edman put the Dodgers ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning out of Ohtani’s regular leadoff spot, and Hernández had an RBI single in the first while replacing the two-way superstar at designated hitter.

Ohtani remains uncertain to play in Sunday’s series finale, with a move to the injured list possible.

Dylan Crews and Daylen Lile each had an RBI double for the Nationals, and Cade Cavalli pitched six strong innings following a rocky start. Cavalli retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Keibert Ruiz had a run-scoring single against his former team but Washington lost its third consecutive game.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Atlético de Madrid sufrió una dura goleada: más silbidos para Julián y el debut de Cuti Romero
    1

    Atlético de Madrid fue goleado por Athletic Bilbao en la Liga de España, con silbidos a Julián Alvarez y el debut de Cuti Romero

  2. Un estafador serial argentino fue detenido en España por comprar paquetes de viajes con tarjetas ajenas y venderlos
    2

    Un estafador serial argentino fue detenido en España por comprar paquetes de viajes con tarjetas ajenas y venderlos

  3. Boca jugaba mejor con Velasco, Arruabarrena lo sacó, el equipo se mareó y sufrió un golpe en el final
    3

    Boca empató con Gimnasia, en Mendoza: primero, lo salvó el VAR y, al final, sufrió el 2-2 que se venía venir

  4. La Justicia aún no le decomisó ni un peso a Cristina Kirchner, pero el Estado deberá pagarle US$10 millones a los abogados
    4

    La Justicia aún no le decomisó ni un peso a Cristina Kirchner, pero el Estado deberá pagarle US$10 millones a los abogados