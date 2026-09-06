Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández lead Dodgers past Nationals 6-5 in Shohei Ohtani's absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández provided key hits in Shohei Ohtani's absence as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Edman put the Dodgers ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning out of Ohtani’s regular leadoff spot, and Hernández had an RBI single in the first while replacing the two-way superstar at designated hitter.

Ohtani remains uncertain to play in Sunday’s series finale, with a move to the injured list possible.

Dylan Crews and Daylen Lile each had an RBI double for the Nationals, and Cade Cavalli pitched six strong innings following a rocky start. Cavalli retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Keibert Ruiz had a run-scoring single against his former team but Washington lost its third consecutive game.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here