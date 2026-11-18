LAS VEGAS (AP) — Urban Klavzar scored 24 points off the bench and No. 1 Florida beat Notre Dame 86-78 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Players Era 8 tournament despite losing Boogie Fland to an injury in the first half.

Fland, Florida's starting point guard who missed the previous game against Merrimack with a right shoulder injury, left after a fall . He went scoreless and had one assist in eight minutes.

Klavzar made three 3-pointers and all 11 of his free throws. Alex Condon had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Thomas Haugh added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Denzel Aberdeen scored 13 points for the Gators.

Braeden Shrewsberry made five 3-pointers and led Notre Dame with 20 points. Brady Koehler scored 17, Jonathan Sanderson had 14 and Ethan Roberts added 10.

Notre Dame cut the deficit to three with 11:26 remaining before Florida scored nine straight points to push its lead back to 12.

Klavzar scored 12 points in the first half, making both of his 3-point attempts and all six free throws, as Florida built a 47-32 halftime lead. Haugh had nine points, five rebounds and four assists at the break, and Condon also scored nine.

Florida was 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and turned seven offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points in the first half. Sanderson scored 10 before halftime for the Irish, who went 3 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Florida finished 29 of 55 from the field (52.7%) and 8 of 16 from 3-point range (50%), both season highs. The Gators outrebounded the Irish 38-22 and outscored them 26-6 in second-chance points.

Up next

Notre Dame: Will play Rutgers in the consolation round on Wednesday.

Florida: Will face No. 8 Houston in the semifinals on Wednesday.

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