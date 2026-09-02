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Top-ranked Ohio State begins 8th season under Ryan Day against Ball State

Ball State travels to face No 1 Ohio State; team statistics show a significant performance disparity

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Ohio State, octavo en el ranking, comienza su octava temporada bajo el mando de Ryan Day contra Ball State
Ohio State, octavo en el ranking, comienza su octava temporada bajo el mando de Ryan Day contra Ball StateTWITTER - TWITTER

Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

Ball State (2025)

Overall offense: 271.7 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 139.9 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 131.8 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (130th)

Overall defense: 405.7 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Passing: 226.8 yards allowed per game (83rd)

Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (106th)

Scoring: 29.8 points allowed per game (102nd)

Ohio State (2025):

Overall offense: 422.6 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 154.4 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (21st)

Overall defense: 219.1 yards allowed per game (1st)

Passing: 129.7 yards allowed per game (1st)

Rushing: 89.4 yards allowed per game (7th)

Scoring: 9.3 points allowed per game (1st)

Team leaders

Ball State (2025)

Passing: Keldric Luster 14 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT 33.3 completion percentage (at Texas State)

Rushing: TJ Horton, 180 yards, 0 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Hamilton, 244 yards, 0 TDs

Ohio State (2025)

Passing: Julian Sayin 3,610 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INTs, 77 percent completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson 1,090 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith 1,243 yards, 12 TDs

Last game

Ball State lost 45-24 to Miami (Ohio) to finish 4-8

Ohio State lost 24-14 to Miami in an CFP quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl to finish 12-2

Next game

Ball State hosts Stony Brook while Ohio State is at Texas on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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