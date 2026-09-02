Top-ranked Ohio State begins 8th season under Ryan Day against Ball State

Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

Ball State (2025)

Overall offense: 271.7 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 139.9 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 131.8 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (130th)

Overall defense: 405.7 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Passing: 226.8 yards allowed per game (83rd)

Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (106th)

Scoring: 29.8 points allowed per game (102nd)

Ohio State (2025):

Overall offense: 422.6 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 154.4 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (21st)

Overall defense: 219.1 yards allowed per game (1st)

Passing: 129.7 yards allowed per game (1st)

Rushing: 89.4 yards allowed per game (7th)

Scoring: 9.3 points allowed per game (1st)

Team leaders

Ball State (2025)

Passing: Keldric Luster 14 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT 33.3 completion percentage (at Texas State)

Rushing: TJ Horton, 180 yards, 0 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Hamilton, 244 yards, 0 TDs

Ohio State (2025)

Passing: Julian Sayin 3,610 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INTs, 77 percent completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson 1,090 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith 1,243 yards, 12 TDs

Last game

Ball State lost 45-24 to Miami (Ohio) to finish 4-8

Ohio State lost 24-14 to Miami in an CFP quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl to finish 12-2

Next game

Ball State hosts Stony Brook while Ohio State is at Texas on Sept. 12.

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