Top-ranked Ohio State begins 8th season under Ryan Day against Ball State
Ball State travels to face No 1 Ohio State; team statistics show a significant performance disparity
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Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Key stats
Ball State (2025)
Overall offense: 271.7 yards per game (132nd in FBS)
Passing: 139.9 yards per game (128th)
Rushing: 131.8 yards per game (98th)
Scoring: 15.8 points per game (130th)
Overall defense: 405.7 yards allowed per game (102nd)
Passing: 226.8 yards allowed per game (83rd)
Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (106th)
Scoring: 29.8 points allowed per game (102nd)
Ohio State (2025):
Overall offense: 422.6 yards per game (26th in FBS)
Passing: 268.2 yards per game (21st)
Rushing: 154.4 yards per game (72nd)
Scoring: 33.4 points per game (21st)
Overall defense: 219.1 yards allowed per game (1st)
Passing: 129.7 yards allowed per game (1st)
Rushing: 89.4 yards allowed per game (7th)
Scoring: 9.3 points allowed per game (1st)
Team leaders
Ball State (2025)
Passing: Keldric Luster 14 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT 33.3 completion percentage (at Texas State)
Rushing: TJ Horton, 180 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving: Donovan Hamilton, 244 yards, 0 TDs
Ohio State (2025)
Passing: Julian Sayin 3,610 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INTs, 77 percent completion percentage
Rushing: Bo Jackson 1,090 yards, 6 TDs
Receiving: Jeremiah Smith 1,243 yards, 12 TDs
Last game
Ball State lost 45-24 to Miami (Ohio) to finish 4-8
Ohio State lost 24-14 to Miami in an CFP quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl to finish 12-2
Next game
Ball State hosts Stony Brook while Ohio State is at Texas on Sept. 12.
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