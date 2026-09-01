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Transfer deadline day for Europe's top soccer leagues with Balogun expected to among the movers

European football transfer deadline day sees frantic activity; Premier League spending nears record levels

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Enzo Fernandez y Romeo Lavia del Chelsea aplauden a los aficionados tras el silbatazo final al final
Enzo Fernandez y Romeo Lavia del Chelsea aplauden a los aficionados tras el silbatazo final al finalJohn Walton - PA

It is transfer deadline day for Europe's top leagues on Tuesday and teams are trying to push through last minute deals before the window shuts, with U.S. striker Folarin Balogun set to be one of the big movers on what is expected to be a frantic day of action.

Balogun is closing in on a move to Everton from Monaco, according to reports, while Manchester City 's spectacular spending spree goes on with Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye close to joining for a fee of 60 million pounds ($81 million).

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has also been a reported target throughout the window, but time is running out if he is to head to the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish is on his way out of City again and is expected to return to Everton for another season-long loan.

It looks like being a record-breaking window for the Premier League with 2.82 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) spent so far. The highest spend in one window was 3.14 billion pounds ($4.25 billion) in 2025.

The Premier League window closes at 2200 GMT.

It is also deadline day in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The deadline in Germany, France and Italy is 1800 GMT and in Spain it is 2159 GMT.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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