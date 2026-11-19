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Trent Perry rallies No. 7 UCLA past Cal State Fullerton 75-71 in final minutes at Pauley Pavilion
The seventh ranked team overcame a double digit deficit; a narrow victory secured an unbeaten record for the hosts
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LA NACION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Perry scored 27 points, including five straight in the final two minutes to put No. 7 UCLA ahead for good, and the Bruins escaped with a 75-71 comeback win over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.
Perry added seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes to carry the ailing Bruins (5-0), who were favored by more than 30 points at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin said several of his players were ill, including top freshman Nikola Kusturica. He was limited to seven points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.
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