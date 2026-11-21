PARIS (AP) — Tributes were held before France's home against Argentina in the Nations Championship on Saturday for Federico Martín Aramburú , the former Argentina rugby player who was fatally shot in Paris four years ago.

A picture of Aramburú wearing the Argentina shirt was shown on the giant screen at Stade de France, where a minute's applause was held in the presence of his wife Maria.

Their 7-year-old son Santiago walked onto the field holding hands with France captain Antoine Dupont and Argentina captain Julián Montoya. Standing with the Argentine players, Santiago sang the national anthem.

The 42-year-old Aramburú, who played 22 times for Argentina, was shot and killed in March 2022 when leaving a Paris bar in the early hours of the morning along with his friend Shaun Hegarty, a former teammate at Biarritz.

Following a Paris court trial in September, Loïk Le Priol was sentenced to 26 years in jail for murder and Romain Bouvier received 19 years for attempted murder.

A married father of three, Aramburú settled in the French Basque Country at the end of his career in 2012, having also played for Perpignan, Dax and Glasgow. He helped Argentina finish third at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, scoring a try against France in that match.

Shot multiple times in the back

On the night of the fatal shooting, Aramburú and Hegarty had sat at a table in a bar in Paris’ Latin Quarter next to where Le Priol and Bouvier were sitting. Relations were described in court testimony as being friendly at first.

But following an argument that erupted into a brief and violent street fight between the four, Le Priol and Bouvier went hunting for the pair in a Jeep driven by Lyson Rochemir, who was Le Priol’s girlfriend at the time.

Surveillance footage showed Aramburú and Hegarty walking down the street, with Hegarty stopping at a hotel to get some ice cubes to relieve injuries from the brawl.

Bouvier spotted them first while he was in the Jeep with Rochemir. He fired four shots at Aramburú, two of which struck and wounded him. Le Priol then arrived running and, after a brief fight, fired six shots into his back. Four hit Aramburú, two of them fatally. The Argentine collapsed into Hegarty's arms.

Rochemir was arrested on March 19, 2022. She was was handed a six-month jail term with a further 2 1/2-year suspended sentence for concealing and destroying evidence.

Le Priol was arrested three days later trying to cross the border between Hungary and Ukraine. Bouvier was arrested in western France. Both men had links to France’s extreme right. ___

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