OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Blake Purchase’s interception return to the 1 set up a short touchdown run by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and No. 23 Mississippi rallied past Mississippi State 41-17 Friday.

Chambliss ran around left end for a 27-17 lead with 10:30 left in the game as true separation began.

He also threw two touchdown passes, and running back Joshua Dye ran for two touchdowns, all after halftime as the Rebels turned back an upset bid from their beleaguered rival.

The Bulldogs have not won a game against an FBS team since an injury to star quarterback Kamario Taylor against Alabama in Week 5.

Ole Miss (8-4, 5-4 SEC) began the day as a 17.5-point favorite.

After Dye’s 4-yard run gave Ole Miss a 20-10 lead with 4:45 left in the third, the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-7 SEC) answered on Billy Puckett’s 12-yard pass to running back Fluff Bothwell.

Bothwell earlier scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter, and State led 10-6 at halftime.

Chambliss passed 6 yards to Horatio Fields to give the Rebels their first lead, 13-10, with 9:53 left in the third.

A personal foul and defensive holding calls helped boost State to a 40-yard field goal and a 10-6 lead with 1:48 left in the first half.

A scattering of Ole Miss fans booed as the Bulldogs forced Chambliss to take check-down routes and burn time on a 2-minute drill that ended when kicker Lucas Carneiro missed from 62 yards.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett showed Chambliss a variety of looks in the first half.

The Takeaway

Mississippi State: Because of four wins earned with Taylor at quarterback, the Bulldogs, who defeated FCS Tennessee Tech last week, would have been bowl-eligible had they sprung a historic upset.

Mississippi: Ole Miss has won four straight and six of the last seven in the series known as the Egg Bowl.

Up next

Mississippi State: Season over.

Ole Miss: Bowl game TBD.

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