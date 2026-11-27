NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal of the shootout and the Utah Mammoth beat the Nashville Predators 6-5 on Friday.

Anders Lee scored twice, Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev each had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 16 saves for the Mammoth, who have won four of their last five games. MacKenzie Weegar finished with three assists.

Filip Forsberg, Alexander Kerfoot, Roman Josi, Ross Colton and Mavrik Bourque scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, who had their two-game winning streak halted.

The Predators entered the third period trailing 3-2 and battled back, scoring three goals in the period before Utah forced overtime and and eventually earned a victory over their Central Division rival.

At 11:46 of the third, Bourque corralled the rebound of his own shot and beat Vejmelka for his second goal in as many games.

Nashville traded for and signed Bourque in the offseason, but he failed to score in his first 19 games of the season. He ended the goal drought Wednesday night in Dallas, against his former team.

Lee’s second goal came with 3:55 remaining, tying the game at 5. Lee had not scored in his last 14 games.

In the shootout, Forsberg lost the handle of the puck on his attempt and Vejmelka made saves on Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi.

Trocheck scored on Utah's first attempt in the shootout, and that was all the Mammoth needed to earn the extra point.

The victory was the first shootout win of the season for the Mammoth.

Up next

Mammoth: At the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Predators: At the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

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