Troy Jackson tells Susan Collins to 'shut up' during heated Maine Senate debate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson told Republican Sen. Susan Collins to “shut up” during a heated final Maine U.S. Senate debate that also included an interruption from a data center protester.

Thursday night's debate in a Bangor theater was the last of four meetings between Collins and Jackson, who are running for a seat that's considered crucial in the fight for a Senate majority. The debate, like those that preceded it, included several testy exchanges over issues including the national debt, Collins' relationship with President Donald Trump's administration, and the candidates' respective roles in worsening partisan divisions.

The scene became briefly chaotic when a protester opposing data centers began yelling as Collins spoke. As moderators asked for the protester to be removed, Collins said the shouting demonstrator was “obviously one of Troy's supporters.”

Jackson responded: “Oh, shut up. I don't even know that kid.”

The two candidates did not acknowledge each other when the debate ended. Maine GOP said in a social media post after the debate that Jackson's “shut up” comment was “unacceptable behavior.”

The issue of party loyalty came up during the debate, with one question posed to Collins asking her to cite a time she has defied the Republican Party. She referenced her push to oppose Pete Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary, saying she organized Republicans to vote no. But Collins acknowledged he was confirmed despite her effort.

Collins accused Jackson of being a guaranteed vote for the Democratic Party while she has a track record of independence. Jackson disputed that characterization and said Collins is loyal to Trump when he needs key votes.

“What I know is that 100% of the time when Donald Trump goes to Susan Collins for a vote, he gets it,” Jackson said.

Collins, who is seeking her sixth term, has sought to distance herself from Trump during the debates, including using the phrase “Gulf of Mexico” instead of Trump's preferred “Gulf of America.” Jackson described Collins' votes against Trump as “managed votes” when she already knows the outcome is decided.

Jackson's campaign also said Thursday that it raised $20.4 million in the third quarter as it seeks to close a funding gap with Collins. Jackson was a late entry into the race and the third quarter was his first quarter of fundraising.

Collins’ campaign said she raised $5.2 million in the same time period. Collins began the race with a considerable fundraising advantage over Jackson, as she had raised more than $18 million by the end of June and Jackson did not become the Democrats’ nominee until late July.