Trump administration will close 5 smaller US consulates in Africa, Asia and the Western Hemisphere
US plans to close five diplomatic missions abroad; closures expected to save $4.4 million annually
- 1 minuto de lectura'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has informed Congress that it intends to close five smaller U.S. embassies, consulates and other diplomatic missions in Africa, Asia and the Western Hemisphere, even as it steams ahead with plans to reopen shuttered posts in Libya and Syria and has reopened the long-closed embassy in Venezuela.
In separate notices sent late last week to lawmakers, the State Department said it would close the U.S. embassy in the Caribbean island of Grenada; the consulates in Nagoya, Japan, and Medan, Indonesia; the American Presence Post in Winnipeg, Canada; and an embassy branch office in Douala, Cameroon.
The closures are expected to save the government roughly $4.4 million per year, according to the notices obtained by The Associated Press. But the missions to be closed employ very few people compared with others.
The embassy in St. George’s, Grenada, and the consulate in Nagoya have only one American staffer and five local employees each. The consulate in Medan has four direct-hire U.S. staffers and 47 local employees. The Winnipeg post has only two local staffers, and the embassy office in Douala has only 14 local staffers.
The State Department announced plans earlier this year to permanently close the U.S. consulate in Peshwar, Pakistan, which was the closest diplomatic mission to Afghanistan since American troops withdrew in 2021.
The steps come as the department moves to streamline its operations at home and abroad, while investing millions of dollars into reopening the U.S. embassies in Caracas; Damascus, Syria; and Tripoli, Libya; to restore America’s formal diplomatic presence following the ouster of long-ruling autocrats in those countries.
- 1
- 2
Andy Kusnetzoff: los años de CQC, los logros de la paternidad y la decisión que tomó sobre los políticos
- 3
River empieza a desprenderse de los futbolistas marginados: Subiabre y Salas ya tienen destino
- 4
“No es la noticia que esperábamos”: crece la preocupación por la salud de Denisse González, exparticipante de Gran Hermano