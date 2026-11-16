Trump attributes nationwide grounding of planes to old technology, Biden administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday laid the blame for the nationwide grounding of all planes last week on old technology as well as his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

“What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump said Monday outside the White House ahead of his trip to Asia .

He added: “The Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass and copper.”

Trump's comments came after a rare nationwide grounding of airplanes Friday because of a router issue in the aging air traffic control system. The Republican president hadn't spoken publicly or commented on the flight grounding until Sunday, when he posted on social media blasting his Democratic predecessor and asking for more money to cover the cost of system improvements.

Trump's blame-shifting and congressional Democratic finger-pointing underscore political divisions that could widen when Democrats take control of Congress in January, with scrutiny of his administration accelerating.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who made the decision Friday to ground the planes, also pushed Congress for billions more dollars to upgrade a system he said had been neglected for decades.

Duffy said the problem began when a federal contractor was replacing a section of old copper wire with new fiber wire, causing the system to overload.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that “excessive data” was flooding the system “at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds.” That deluge created instability with “aircraft communications and radar feeds,” the agency said.

Duffy said on Sunday that billions of dollars are needed to build new architecture for the network and said companies — including AT&T, Verizon and Lumen — are ready to deploy it as soon as the money is there.

Upgrading the nation’s air transportation system is an effort that Congress has dedicated significant sums to in recent years.

Under Trump's immediate predecessor, President Joe Biden, Congress approved a massive infrastructure bill that included $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements. Much of that money went to airport projects like new runways and taxiways and updated terminals.

Under Trump, a Republican-led Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 to modernize the FAA’s air traffic system.

The Trump administration said the money would provide critical updates to outdated radar systems and traffic control centers, some dating back to the 1960s. Republicans used the same bill to allocate $170 billion for Trump’s immigration crackdown, for more border security and immigration enforcement.

Catalini reported from Morrisville, Pa.