Trump said he would dine with Anthropic CEO amid mounting AI debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump had plans to dine late Sunday with the CEO of Anthropic , one of the leading voices on artificial intelligence but also someone who's sparred with the Trump administration over the military's potential use of AI.

Trump told reporters after returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that he was grabbing dinner at 10 p.m. with Dario Amodei. The meal comes just two days after Amodei's company faced a setback in a court case against the government over its barring its products for Defense Department work.

The dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon broke out in February when Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused Anthropic of endangering national security and designated the company a supply chain risk. Amodei had refused to back down over concerns the company’s products could be used for mass surveillance or autonomous armed drones.

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the artificial intelligence lab’s challenge to the government’s labeling of it as a supply chain risk . The decision allows the Pentagon to continue to remove Anthropic’s Claude models from its systems.

Trump has been a champion of artificial intelligence, often warning that it must remain ahead of China in the technological arms race. But Amodei said earlier this month that the artificial-intelligence industry should slow its fast-moving development to give safety measures time to catch up. Without such a slowdown, Amodei warned that within six to 12 months AI could be capable of leading a swarm of agents that could take over the entire internet.

The warning comes as worries about AI grow inside and outside the industry and reports continue to emerge about increasingly powerful systems that solve problems beyond human capacity but could also go rogue and carry out other, more harmful tasks. The worries have grown so loud that the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said in an interview with Fortune that his company would wait until next year to start selling its stock to investors on Wall Street as it focuses on safety.

AP White House reporter Darlene Superville contributed to this report.