Trump will rally in Kansas and Iowa after initially canceling weekend trips before midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has rescheduled campaign rallies in a pair of critical Midwestern states that he had previously canceled, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The person said Friday the Republican president will now visit Iowa and Kansas for back-to-back campaign rallies on Sunday. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss Trump’s schedule.

The Republican National Committee initially said in canceling the rallies that Trump would do telerallies instead to reach more voters. But the person familiar with the latest plans said the Iowa and Kansas rallies have been rearranged to accommodate the new telerallies added to Trump’s schedule.

The RNC has announced Thursday evening that Trump would spend a “72-hour sprint” doing rallies by phone rather than in person, a move it said would maximize his ability to speak to voters nationwide. The RNC said telerallies were planned for nearly 20 states, and more may be announced.

The initial cancelation was an abrupt shift in Trump’s pledge to push through the final days of the campaign doing rally after rally to galvanize his supporters. As of Thursday, he had done 25 rallies during the month of October, falling short of a goal he had once placed north of 30.

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