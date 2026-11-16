Trump's tariffs are unpopular -- but they'll be tough to repeal despite Democrats' landslide win

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Democrats on the campaign trail hammered President Donald Trump’s unpopular tariffs , arguing that the taxes on imports drive up prices for American families already frustrated by the high cost of living.

James Talarico, a Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, blamed Trump’s tariff on Mexican tomatoes for pushing up the price of a popular appetizer: “Chips and salsa,’’ he said, “are sacred in Texas.’’

Targeting tariffs proved to be a winning message nationwide, contributing to the Democrats' stunning gains in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. And in Texas? Talarico became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state since 1988.

“Americans don’t like tariffs,″ said Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute’s Center for Trade Policy Studies. ”They connect them to the cost of living.″

But when the Democrats take full control of Congress, they are likely to find that reversing Trump’s tariffs won’t be easy.

The president will still have power to veto any legislation that repeals his import taxes or reins in his legal authority to impose them. And it’s unclear — probably doubtful — that enough Republicans would defy Trump and join Democrats in overriding his veto.

Moreover, Democrats themselves are divided over trade policy. Some want to move back toward low-tariff trade policies that Trump demolished. Other Democrats want to see the United States continue using tariffs to fight other countries’ unfair trade policies and to sanction U.S. adversaries such as China.

“There’s going to be a big debate over what should the Democrats’ tariff and trade policy be," said Ryan Majerus, a former U.S. trade official during Trump’s first term and in the Biden administration. "It can’t just be: We don’t like what Trump’s doing.''

Complicating matters is the fact that Trump’s tariffs are delivering significant amounts of revenue to the U.S. Treasury — nearly $370 billion in the last two budget years — at a time when the federal government is sitting on a staggering $40 trillion in debt.

Democrats have “just been elected to come in and address concerns about affordability,'' said Sally Laing, former chief trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee and now a partner at the law firm Akin Gump. “It’s not as easy as people may think.’’

Trump's tariffs pinched family budgets

The U.S. Constitution gives the power to levy taxes — including tariffs — to Congress. But over the years, lawmakers have relinquished tariff-setting authority to the president.

Trump swept into the vacuum. In his first term, he started a trade war with China and slapped taxes on steel and aluminum imports, saying they posed a threat to U.S. national security. All that was just a warmup for his second term. Although the Supreme Court rejected his most ambitious tariffs in February, he has still managed to build a high protective wall around the U.S. economy, sometimes relying on the expansive use of the legal authority Congress gave up.

His use of tariffs also has proven erratic . Last year, for instance, he suddenly imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil because its government had prosecuted his friend, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. (The Supreme Court decision struck down that tariff, among others.)

“Trade policy has sort of gone off the rails and has lost a strategic focus,” said Inu Manak, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Now, we’re just using tariffs as a blunt cudgel instead of addressing real challenges.’’

Trump’s tariff frenzy has lifted the average U.S. tariff from around 2.5% when he returned to the White House in January 2025 to 11.2% now, according to Yale University’s Budget Lab. Tariffs are paid by importers in the United States. And they often pass along the burden to consumers via higher prices. Yale's Budget Lab estimates that tariffs cost the average U.S. household about $900 a year.

That burden comes at a time when elevated inflation is already pinching family budgets, even more so because Trump’s war with Iran has driven up gasoline prices.

But the Republicans who controlled Congress did nothing to reassert their authority and push back against the president's aggressive use of tariffs.

Voters largely turned against Trump’s tariffs as they voted in the midterm elections. About two-thirds of U.S. voters said Trump’s tariffs had hurt the national economy or the economy in their area, while only about 2 in 10 said they’d helped, according to The AP Voter Poll , a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. Voters who saw a negative impact from the tariffs overwhelmingly supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race.

Trump, meanwhile, remains committed to his protectionist agenda.

"President Trump will never waver from putting Americans and America First, whether in trade negotiations or through an economic agenda of tax cuts and deregulation,'' White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said in response to questions from The Associated Press.

Democrats must round up Republican votes to repeal Trump tariffs

As they campaigned this fall, Democrats vowed to cancel some Trump tariffs and curb his legal authority to impose others. Their proposals include repealing the tariffs he levied in July on 60 U.S. trading partners for allegedly failing to do enough to crack down on trade in products made by forced labor. Another would require Congress to approve his tariffs.

Turning their ideas into law will require overcoming a daunting obstacle: Trump’s veto power. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress. Even if Democrats win all the congressional races that are still undecided this year, they won't have enough votes to override a Trump veto on their own. They will need Republican support.

Can they get it? Their resounding midterms victory makes “a veto-proof vote more possible,” said Majerus, the former trade official and now a partner at King & Spalding. "Are Republicans willing to break with Trump? I’m still skeptical.''

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, sees one issue that could draw Republican support: ending the 50% tariffs that Trump imposed in August on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.

“That's what we're focused on, figuring out a way to beat Trump and his veto," said Wyden, who will be Senate Finance chair when the Democrats take over.

The levies damaged relations with America's neighbor and longstanding ally, drew retaliatory tariffs from Ottawa and hurt U.S. companies that depend on trade with Canada. "The Canadian tariffs, these tariffs on our allies, are wildly unpopular,'' Laing said.

Gallert Global Group, a food importer based in Elizabeth, New Jersey, is contending with Trump tariffs on Canadian cheese.

“We are paying millions of dollars in additional costs and tariffs to maintain our distribution and have our products on the shelf,” said co-CEO Thomas Gellert. “We’re absorbing that today. It’s not sustainable for our business.″ The company, represented by the libertarian advocacy group Liberty Justice Center, has sued the Trump administration over the Canada tariffs.

Furor over the Canada tariffs contributed to longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins' loss in Maine — even after Trump exempted products from the levies to aid her reelection bid.

Republicans, Wyden said, face a choice: They can "help lower costs for American families or they can continue to defend Trump’s tariffs and make clear whose side they’re on.’’

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AP Polling Editor Amelia Thomson-Deveaux contributed to this story.