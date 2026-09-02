Twins hang 10 runs on the Tigers in the 6th inning of a 15-2 win as Lewis, Jeffers hit 3-run homers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis and Ryan Jeffers hit three-run homers during a 10-run sixth inning for the Minnesota Twins to highlight a 15-2 victory over the skidding Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Kody Clemens homered for the second straight game and Kalen Culpepper had two hits and three RBIs for the Twins (67-72), who won their third straight game after losing seven of eight. Minnesota is 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the third wild- card spot in the AL, with three other teams between them.

Luke Keaschall drove in two runs on two hits and Lewis went 3 for 4 with a walk as the Twins followed an 11-1 victory in the series opener with a 13-hit romp over a Tigers team (63-75) that has lost 14 of its last 17 games.

The Twins, who are second in the AL in runs behind Central Division leader Chicago, posted their second 10-run inning of the season and the 12th in club history, according to Sportradar. Minnesota had 10 runs in the fifth inning of a 16-8 win at Arizona on June 20.

Tigers starter Troy Melton (7-4) gave up the three-run shot to Lewis before yielding to Kyle Finnegan, who bore the brunt of the inning with five runs allowed and only one out recorded as the Twins sent 15 batters to the plate.

Jeffers, who homered twice on Monday, finished Finnegan's night with his three-run shot before Beau Brieske relieved.

Connor Prielipp (4-7) struck out five over five scoreless innings for the win in his first career relief appearance, following opener Andrew Morris.

Riley Greene returned from the injured list for the Tigers, who are 13-28 against AL Central opponents.

Up next

Dean Kremer (1-1, 4.39 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Twins on Wednesday night. Drew Anderson (4-5, 3.87) takes the mound for the Tigers.

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