CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ty Jerome made seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 117-111 on Monday night.

Cam Spencer added 24 points and Cedric Coward had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who limited the Hornets to 40% shooting from the field.

Rookie Christian Anderson led the Hornets with a career-high 25 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Naz Reid added 24 points, Coby White scored 21 and Brandon Miller had 20 for Charlotte.

The Hornets trailed by double digits for most of the fourth quarter and attempted to make a late run, but two of White's jumpers rattled in and out. That's been a trend in recent weeks as Charlotte has struggled to make shots from the field.

Memphis had won five in a row before falling 104-95 at Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jerome, the Grizzlies' leading scorer, appeared eager to start a new winning streak, hitting big shot after big shot and waving three fingers after each of his deep jumpers. He finished 10 of 21 from the field and 7 of 12 beyond the arc.

Spencer also played with swagger, trash-talking Charlotte's Moussa Diabate after drawing a foul on a 3 and making all three free throws.

Memphis played without rookie Cameron Boozer , the third pick in the draft who's expected to miss at least a month with a sprained right ankle.

The Hornets were hoping to change the tide as they began a four-game homestand after losing all four games on a trip that ended Friday at Atlanta.

Instead, they lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game.

Hornets: Host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game.

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