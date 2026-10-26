Ty Jerome scores 31 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 123-112 win over the Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Jerome had 31 points, making all 14 of his free throw attempts, to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 123-112 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Jerome, coming off a 45-point performance in Memphis’ season opener, is leading the NBA in scoring at 36.5 points per game. He was limited to 15 games for the Grizzlies last season because of injuries.

Rookie Cameron Boozer contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Cedric Coward had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who opened the season 3-0. Jaylen Wells had 16 points.

Zach LaVine had 37 points and five assist to lead the Kings, and rookie Darius Acuff Jr. had 22 points on 9 of 22 shots from the field. Domantas Sabonis had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Grizzlies built a 54-44 lead on back-to-back triples by Cam Spencer in the second quarter. Memphis led by 11 points in the second quarter and finished the first half with a 67-59 lead.

Memphis made 7 of 14 shots beyond the arc in the second quarter and outscored Sacramento 42-31, with seven players making at least one 3-pointer in the first half.

The Kings fought back to tie the game 106-106 on a three-point play by Sabonis at the 5:41 mark of the final quarter. The Grizzlies responded with a three-point play by Isaiah Stewart, a basket by Coward, and a 3-pointer by Jerome to move up by eight points.

Zach Edey missed the game due to left ankle injury management for the Grizzlies, and Keegan Murray was sidelined with an illness.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Utah on Monday night.

Kings: At San Antonio on Tuesday night.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here