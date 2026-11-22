PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Perkins had 23 points and Jake Fiegan hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 to help Villanova close out a much-needed 79-73 win over No. 18 Michigan on Saturday night.

Elijah Crawford added 13 points for the Wildcats (4-2) and Luigi Suigo, the 7-foot-3 freshman dubbed the Italian Wemby , had nine points and six rebounds.

Trey McKenney scored 22 for Michigan (3-2). Elliot Cadeau, the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four last season, missed all six of his first-half shots but finished with 11 points.

Villanova topped Michigan in the 2018 national championship game and the banner to celebrate that title was raised in the arena rafters. The Wildcats are far removed from those glory years and missed three straight NCAA Tournaments before coach Kevin Willard got them back in the bracket last season.

The early returns on a path to a second consecutive tournament appearance yielded frustrating results on the Main Line.

Villanova held a one-point lead with about 12 minutes left Tuesday at Pittsburgh before it collapsed and was outscored 31-10 down the stretch in a 20-point loss. The Wildcats also blew a 10-point lead to Notre Dame in the season opener in Italy, tough giveaways in the nonconference portion of the schedule — especially with a game Friday at No. 11 Kansas on the horizon.

They almost blew it again against the defending NCAA champions. The Wildcats missed 11 straight shots, helping Michigan whittle a 17-point deficit down to six.

Crawford hit a tough fadeaway in the paint to finally make one and the Wildcats — who saw their lead shrink to 77-73 — held on from the free-throw line.

Fiegan provided a boost early in the second half when he buried consecutive 3s that stretched Villanova's lead to 58-45.

Devin Royal hit one from the corner that finally got a rise out of the half-full crowd. Perkins, a rarity on the roster as a third-season standout, cut for a driving layup that made it 63-46 and gave the Wildcats the cushion they needed over the final tenuous minutes.

The Wolverines have had trouble this season in national championship rematches. Their other loss this month was to UConn in a rematch of the 2026 NCAA title game.

Up next

Michigan plays Tuesday at Creighton.

Villanova hosts Coppin State on Tuesday.

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