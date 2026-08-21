UCF looks to build on Scott Frost’s foundation from 5-7 season and return to bowl eligibility

UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — 2025 record: 5-7

Expectations

In the first season of his second stint as the Knights' head coach, Scott Frost cobbled together a roster through the transfer portal, welcoming more than 60 transfers. A lot of the work last season involved establishing familiarity with a new roster and coaching staff while laying the foundation for the team's identity and culture.

After falling just short of bowl eligibility, UCF's expectation is to continue building that foundation and reach a bowl game in their fourth season in the Big 12.

The Knights entered last season with a three-way battle for starting quarterback, with Tayven Jackson earning the job. This season, UCF's prized incoming transfer is James Madison playoff standout Alonza Barnett. The dual-threat veteran could potentially elevate the Knights, copying Frost's early success when he led UCF to a 13-0 record in 2017.

Strengths include the linebackers

Frost's UCF teams have always been known for their fast-paced offense and speed, but the strength last year turned out to be the Knights' defense.

UCF ranked fourth in the Big 12 last year in total defense, giving up 335.8 yards per game thanks in part to the play of defensive end Malachi Lawrence, who was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by Dallas.

The Knights should again have a solid front seven to work with. They return senior Lewis Carter, who led the team with 92 tackles last season. They also might get the return of Cole Kozlowski, who could benefit from a court ruling granting some players a fifth year of eligibility.

The Knights also have transfer linebacker Tackett Curtis, who recorded 29 tackles in seven starts at Wisconsin last season. UCF will lean on experience in its secondary with returning starters Braeden Marshall, Antione Jackson, Demari Henderson and Jayden Bellamy.

Weaknesses include skill player inexperience

UCF is hoping for an offensive revival after finishing 12th in the conference in total offense at 378.7 yards per game.

The Knights grabbed Barnett to solve the quarterback issue and are bringing back speedy receiver Duane Thomas Jr., along with sure-handed tight end Dylan Wade. The remaining skill positions will be filled by new and inexperienced players.

UCF will lean on freshman running back Taevion Swint to anchor a talented but young running back room. Swint missed most of last season with an injury. Louisville transfer Duke Watson, Central Arkansas transfer Landen Chambers and sophomore Agyeman Addae will boost that room.

Other receivers will need to emerge too. The biggest of them is FCS First-Team All-American Josh Derry, who transferred from Monmouth.

New faces

QB Alonza Barnett (transfer from James Madison), OG Brady Wayburn (transfer from UConn), LB Tackett Curtis (transfer from Wisconsin).

Key losses

DE Malachi Lawrence (NFL), DT John Walker (transfer to Ohio State), RB Myles Montgomery (NFL), DE Nyjalik Kelly (NFL), S Phillip Dunham (NFL).

Biggest games for the Knights

At Pittsburgh (Sept. 12), vs. TCU (Sept. 26), vs. Baylor (Oct. 30).

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