ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — UCLA and Michigan hired new football coaches a little less than a year ago, hoping they found the right man for the job.

One school looks like it made the right call.

The undefeated Bruins have had a breakout season no one saw coming under Bob Chesney, rising to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings .

The Wolverines have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country with coach Kyle Whittingham, whose future with college football's winningest program has been questioned at news conferences and elsewhere.

When UCLA won last week, fans were chanting Chesney's name. After Michigan's latest loss, Whittingham was heckled.

The Bruins (10-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are playing the Wolverines (5-5, 2-5) on Saturday at the Big House.

UCLA, which is favored to win by about a touchdown, is trying to win an 11th game for the first time in school history, to clinch a spot in the conference championship game and move a step closer toward earning a first-round bye in the playoff.

“Our guys are obviously locked in and understand the importance of this game,” Chesney said.

Michigan, meanwhile, has to pull off an upset against UCLA or against rival and 16th ranked Ohio State on the road next week to be become bowl eligible. That still might not be enough for Whittingham to return for a second season in Ann Arbor.

Whittingham rarely seems to talk to players during games and when asked about it, bristled and said it's simply his style to let assistants handle the coaching during games.

“I’ve never been one to really meddle," he said.

UCLA fired DeShaun Foster with an 0-3 record early in the 2025 season and a 5-15 mark overall, starting a search that led to hiring Chesney last December after he won more games at James Madison over two seasons than Curt Cignetti did in two years before he turned around Indiana.

Michigan had an unexpected search in mid-December after firing disgraced coach Sherrone Moore . It hired Whittingham after he stepped down at Utah, ending a mostly successful 21-season run. Whittingham said the timing of his arrival made it challenging to recruit players out of the transfer portal, a tool he said Chesney used to get 75% of his starters this season.

“That's really how you do it in this day and age — overnight,” he said.

Bruins come out of hibernation

UCLA is 10-0 for the third time in school history, joining the 1946 and 1998 teams, and has a chance to break a 10-win tie for the most wins in school history. The Bruins have won seven more games than they did last season, setting a program mark for its best turnaround.

How loud is Michigan Stadium?

Bruins receiver Semaj Morgan was a contributing player as a freshman on Michigan's 2023 national championship and played in many games at the Big House over three years before transferring last winter. Morgan said he told teammates what to expect when they play in front of about 110,000 fans.

“Older fans, so it’s not that loud,” he said.

Key to success, and failure

The Bruins lead the Bowl Subdivision with 30 takeaways and are second with a plus-16 turnover margin. Michigan has turned the ball over 19 times, ranking ahead of just four teams in major college football.

Michigan's loses silver lining

Wolverines receiver JJ Buchanan has been perhaps the best player on one of college football's worst offenses and he had a season-ending knee injury in last week's 31-7 loss at then-No. 18 Oregon. Buchanan, who was recruited from Utah to join Whittingham, had 40 receptions for a team-high 646 yards and had five of the team's seven touchdown receptions.

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