LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defending national champion UCLA is already No. 1 when it comes to the Class of 2027.

Coach Cori Close landed Ivanna Wilson Manyacka on Thursday to close out the early signing period. The 6-foot-2 forward from The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, picked the Bruins over Maryland, UConn, Duke and LSU.

“This current team worked their tails off to help us get the number one recruiting class, let alone the number two player in the country,” Close said after the 10th-ranked Bruins routed Cal Poly 96-34 . “I just couldn’t be more thrilled about it, but I have to give this team so much credit for that. We always say we can get them here, but they have to close it, and this team closed it.”

Wilson Manyacka joins a loaded class that includes commitments from four players ranked among the top 75 nationally. Five-star power forward Nation Williams, the daughter of UCLA alumna and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Natalie Williams, recently signed with the Bruins. Already in the fold are four-star guards Finley Parcher of Lynden, Washington, and Ginny Anne Dumont of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Still uncommitted is top-rated recruit Kaleena Smith, a guard from Ontario, California. She's reportedly narrowed her choices to UCLA, Southern California and Arizona State.

The ability of top high school recruits to command big-money name, image and likeness deals before ever playing a game in college has upended roster building.

College programs are abandoning the traditional formula of developing players over multiple years in favor of one-and-done, pro-style signings.

Close said the old way “just doesn't work anymore.”

“We have just made a decision that we are only going to recruit freshmen or through the draft, so to speak, with freshmen that we believe are difference makers,” she said. “We have to have a balance of swinging for the fences on really impactful freshmen and then if we don’t get those, then we go to the (transfer) portal because there is a limited amount of resources.”

UCLA is like many other programs that have hired so-called general managers to handle NIL, revenue sharing and roster building. The role can also include helping organize endorsement deals for players.

“You’re talking about players getting paid more than A’ja Wilson, who is maybe arguably one of the best players in the world,” Close said. “There’s something wrong when our six players that all got drafted all took paycuts to go to the WNBA.”

After the Bruins won the program's first NCAA championship last season, they had a record six players, including five in the first round, taken in the WNBA draft.

Close wonders where the race to sign prep players seeking big money eventually ends.

“The problem is we don’t have a system that’s really been thought through. There’s accountability, there’s transparency that can have us be a healthy model. Until that time, it’s keeping up with the Joneses,” she said.

“No one likes it, but who’s going to be the one to say, ‘Oh well, we’re not going to compete for the best players.'"

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